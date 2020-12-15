Renault ZOE Electric Car Spied In India – Best Selling eCar In Europe

Renault Zoe sales in Europe have scaled over 84,000 units since January 2020, double the count as seen between January to November 2019

The Renault Zoe electric car has emerged as the company’s bestselling EV model in Europe since the start of this year. Sales have doubled to over 84,000 units in the Jan-Nov 2020 period as compared to sales in the same period of the previous year.

Third gen Zoe EV

The third generation Zoe, launched in 2019, is the leading electric car sold across France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal. To date around 2,68,000 units of the Zoe electric vehicle have been sold.

While the need for zero emission vehicles is on the rise, particularly so in global markets, the more urgent need for safe private vehicles in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with substantial government subsidy on EVs seems to be the cause for this outstanding sales.

The main markets for Renault Zoe are France and Germany which has seen sales of 33,000 units and 25,000 units respectively in this year. This electric car offer a range upto 390 kms on a single charge and receives two output versions of 110 hp and 135 hp. The Renault Zoe can be charged upto 80 percent via a DC fast charger in 1hour and 10 minutes and via a 7.4 kWh wall charger in 9.5 hours.

Speaking about the new Renault Zoe, its exteriors has been sighted with a curved roof line, roof mounted spoiler, LED head and tail lamps and LED DRLs along with electronically adjustable ORVMs, blacked out B Pillars and sporty alloy wheels. Distinct ZOE lettering was seen on its tailgate.

The 5 seater cabin is done up in a two tone colour scheme and will receive features such as a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control and wireless charging. It will sport a digital instrument cluster and a 9.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features and safety via a host of airbags, rear parking camera, blind spot sensors and ABS and EBD.

Renault Zoe EV Launch in India

Renault had showcased the battery powered Zoe hatchback at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year. More recently a test mule of the old gen Zoe EV has also been spotted on test with a red licence plate. Despite of the car being showcased in India, and spotted testing on Indian roads, chances of it getting launched here are very low.

Instead of the Zoe, what India will get from Renault in the form of an EV, is the Kwid electric car – which made its debut earlier this year. Compared to Zoe, it will be a lot more affordable. Once launched, Kwid EV will compete with the likes of upcoming EVs – Maruti WagonR EV, Tata HBX EV, Hyundai AX1 EV, Citroen EV, etc.

Currently the Renault lineup in India consists of the Kwid hatchback, Triber MPV and Duster SUV. The company recently discontinued the Captur and while it has electric vehicles such as the Twizy, Kangoo and Master besides the Zoe in global markets, it has no electric offering in the country as on date.