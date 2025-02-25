Revolt BlazeX Electric Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 1.15 L – 150 Km Range

Revolt Motors has launched the all-new RV BlazeX, a smart and high-performance electric two-wheeler designed to meet the needs of modern commuters. Priced at Rs 1,14,990 (ex-showroom, Pan India), the RV BlazeX aims to offer an advanced, sustainable mobility solution with enhanced speed, efficiency, and intelligent connectivity.

Performance and Features

The RV BlazeX is powered by a 4kW peak motor, delivering a top speed of 85 kmph and a range of up to 150 km. It comes equipped with a removable 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery (IP67-rated), offering dual charging capabilities. The fast-charging system allows the battery to reach 80 percent charge in just 80 minutes, while standard home charging achieves the same in 3 hours 30 minutes.

To enhance safety and riding comfort, the motorcycle features LED headlights and taillights, CBS braking system, telescopic front forks, and twin shock absorbers. Additionally, it offers three riding modes along with Reverse Mode, making it adaptable for urban and highway use.

Advanced Technology and Connectivity

The RV BlazeX integrates mobile connectivity and IoT-enabled smart features, including geo-fencing, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and 4G telematics. A 6-inch LCD digital cluster with inbuilt GPS provides real-time navigation, ride data, and remote monitoring options, ensuring a seamless and tech-driven riding experience.

The RV BlazeX is available in two dual-tone colour options—Sterling Silver Black and Eclipse Red Black—offering a bold and modern design. Practical elements such as a front storage box and an under-seat charger compartment add to rider convenience.

Warranty and Availability

Revolt Motors is offering a three-year warranty (or 45,000 km, whichever comes first) on the RV BlazeX, ensuring long-term reliability. Bookings for the electric motorcycle are open starting today through www.revoltmotors.com/book and authorized dealerships. Deliveries are set to commence in the first week of March 2025.

Ms. Anjali Rattan, Chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, said, “At Revolt Motors, we are committed to innovation and sustainability. The RV BlazeX empowers both urban and rural commuters with an affordable, high-performance electric mobility solution. With advanced connectivity, superior range, and cutting-edge design, this launch marks a major milestone in making sustainable mobility accessible to all.”