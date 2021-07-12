Revolt Electric Motorcycle Bookings Reopen On 15th July At 12 PM

Revolt India is all set to start accepting bookings of their RV300 and RV400 electric motorcycles from 15th July

RattanIndia-backed electric motorcycle makers, Revolt recently announced the dispatch of its latest lot of RV400 electric bikes. These bikes make their way to buyers across the country from the company’s greenfield manufacturing unit in Manesar, Haryana. Now, the company has announced that they are ready to reopen bookings of their electric motorcycle.

Overwhelming Response

RV400 is the company’s flagship model and it has been met with much demand. The last time bookings were open, the company had to close bookings in a few hours of opening. Revolt Motors had opened its online portal on 18th June and sold RV400 units to the tune of Rs 50 crores within 120 minutes.

These orders were from buyers in the 6 cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Deliveries are being made in the shortest possible time. Now the company is getting ready to reopen bookings on 15th July 2021. It is not clear for how long the bookings will remain open.

Price Cut

The recent revisions in the FAME II policy has seen reduced costs and increased demand for electric bikes in the country. The RV400 electric bike is priced at Rs 1.06 lakh. However, buyers in Gujarat can avail of benefits upto Rs 20,000 in the state while buyers in Delhi get a benefit of Rs 16,400 on e-bikes.

Thanks to these benefits both under FAME II policy and Gujarat EV policy, the RV400 costs Rs 87,000 instead of Rs 1.06 lakh in Ahmedabad. Delhi pricing is at Rs 90,799 due to added subsidies offered by the Delhi Government.

Revolt’s RV400 is presented in a single variant of STD. It receives features such as a sleek LED headlamp unit, wide handlebars, side panels that are completely covered and rider footpegs that are interchangeable from mid to rear set positions. A full LCD instrument cluster with 4G connectivity, mobile app with smartphone pairing, bike locator and real time bike information and diagnostics along with geofencing for added security are among its on board features.

Power and Performance

The RV400 receives a 3.24 kWh Lithium ion battery pack and a 4 hp electric motor offering 72 V power, a range of 150 kms on single charge and a top speed of 85 km/h. The company offers an 8 year/1,50,000 km warranty along with free maintenance for 3 years/30 kms and product warranty of 5 years/75,000 kms. The battery can be charged in under 4 hours upto 100 percent. RV400 gets 3 riding modes of Eco, Normal, Sport and inverted forks and adjustable mono-shock with an aluminum swing arm.

The Revolt RV400 competes with the other electric vehicles in its segment that include the Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. The company is also offering a state of the art VOLT– Vehicle OnLine Tracking system for its customers who have booked Revolt e-bikes so as to track their deliveries.