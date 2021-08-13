Revolt Electric Motorcycle Gets Remote Start Option – Via Smartphone App

Revolt Motors had shut operations at its plant due to the ongoing pandemic but has once again resumed production operations

It was earlier this year that RattanIndia had forayed in EV space through investment in Revolt. The company launched two electric motorcycles RV 300 and RV 400 both of which have received good response from buyers in India.

The ongoing pandemic had caused the automaker to put production on hold. However, with the situation showing some signs of improvement, from last month, deliveries of a new batch of RV400 bikes have commenced from its greenfield manufacturing plant at Manesar in Haryana to six cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

For benefit of customers and to offer them full details on delivery schedules, Revolt is providing VOLT (Vehicle OnLine Tracking) facilities. The company has ramped up production to cater to this increased demand and promises to deliver its scooters in the shortest possible period.

Along with these deliveries, Domino’s Pizza has also said that the company will acquire the complete inventory of Revolt 300 bikes so as to convert its entire fleet into electric vehicles. Revolt has also added swipe to start feature to their electric motorcycle. Via this, owners can start their Revolt electric motorcycle remotely using their smartphone app.

Revolt RV400

With the latest price cut, Revolt RV400 is now retailing at Rs 90,799 (ex-showroom) as against an earlier price of Rs 1,18,999 in Delhi, while in Ahmedabad, the RV400 retails at Rs 87,000. This is Rs 28,000 lower pricing thanks to additional subsidy offered by Government of India under FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Strong) Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) scheme.

RV400 is presented in three riding modes of Eco, Normal and Sport. In Eco model, top speed is at 45 km/h and a range of 156 kms while in Normal mode this goes up to 65 km/h and range of 110 kms. In Sport mode, the RV400 offers a top speed of 65 km/h and range of 80 kms.

Features include a sleek LED headlamp, wide spaced handlebars, completely covered side panels and foot pegs that can be adjusted from mid to rear positions for better rider comforts. RV400 can be operated through MyRevolt App offering connectivity features such as bike locator, geo fencing and customized sounds along with complete bike diagnostics, battery status and ride history.

It gets a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack offering 72 V power. The bike gets upside down forks in the front and fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. The company also offers the swap option at the nearest Revolt Switch Station. The Revolt RV400 offers great saving to customers with a low running cost of Rs 9 per 100 kms. Revolt offers the RV400 with an 8 year/1,50,000 km warranty along with free maintenance of 3 years/30,000 kms and product warranty of 5 years/75,000 kms.

Revolt RV1

Late last month, Revolt announced that the company will launch a new entry-level electric motorcycle in India named RV1 which will replace the RV300. RV1 will be produced in India at the company plant in Manesar, with locally sourced components with production to commence from January 2022.

Rattan added that the new RV1 will be manufactured in India with all components sourced locally, and that production will commence by January next year. This new Revolt electric motorcycle will be more affordable than the outgoing RV300 with similar specs which are comparable to conventional 110cc IC engine motorcycles.

Much like Revolt’s current offerings, RV1 will be manufactured at the Manesar-based plant. As the current RV300 is priced at Rs 95,000, the new RV1 could be priced lower at around Rs 80,000. It will replace the RV300 in the company lineup as the entire stock of the latter has been acquired by Domino’s Pizza for its delivery fleet.