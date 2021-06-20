Revolt Electric Motorcycle Demand Post Price Cut – Rs 50 Cr Worth Bikes Sold In 2 Hours

Revolt Motors enjoys first-mover advantage in electric motorcycle segment in India

Ever since it was launched, Revolt Motors flagship product RV400 has emerged as a popular choice in electric two wheeler segment. RV400 has several USPs such as best-in-class range, top speed of 85 kmph and internet connected smart features. These have helped boost sales even when the bike commands premium pricing.

New bookings sold out

With increase in FAME-II subsidy and special incentives offered by Delhi government, RV400 price has come down to under Rs 1 lakh in national capital region. After bookings were opened with the reduced pricing, all available units were sold out within 2 hours.

As delivery timeline could have extended beyond this year, Revolt was forced to shut down bookings temporarily. Although exact booking numbers have not been made public, the company said that it has done business worth Rs 50 crore during the flash sale.

Revolt is currently operational in six cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The phenomenal response in the flash sale goes on to show the growing popularity of RV400. People who managed to place their bookings in the flash sale will start getting deliveries from September onwards.

For folks who missed out, the company will reopen bookings soon. A ‘Notify Me’ button has been provided on Revolt website, where users can register to know when the next booking window will be available. With prices reduced, RV400 has now become accessible to a larger user base. Moreover, with rising petrol prices, an increasing number of users will be willing to shift to electric two wheelers.

Earlier this year in May also, the company had to pause fresh bookings due to increased demand. Revolt has said that it has increased production to meet the ever growing demand. It will help reduce the time gap between booking date and delivery. Revolt is also working to expand operations to 35 new cities in the future.

Revolt RV400 specs

RV400 is equipped with a 72V, 3.24KWh lithium-ion battery pack that sends power to a 3KW (mid drive) motor. There are three ride modes of Eco, Normal and Sports, which determine range and top speed. Eco Mode is to be engaged when you are looking for max range. In this mode, the motorcycle can travel 150 km at a speed of 45 kmph.

In normal mode, range is reduced to 100 km and top speed increased to 65 kmph. Sports mode is meant for fast commutes, with top speed of 85 kmph. However, range is reduced to 80 km.

Revolt RV400 packs in a comprehensive range of connectivity features. These include geo fencing, bike locator, battery status check, ride history and stats, automated bike diagnostics, and nearest battery swapping station locator. RV400 also has customized sounds, which work as a safety feature to convey the motorcycle’s presence to pedestrians and road users.