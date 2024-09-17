Revolt RV1 Electric Motorcycle Launched Starting Rs 85K – RV400 Updated

Apart from launching their new RV1 lineup, Revolt Motors has also updated its flagship RV400 with improved range of 160 km and a new colour

With electric scooter segment witnessing massive growth, many OEMs have been shifting their focus to electric motorcycles, especially in the commuter segment for the most penetration. Revolt is catering to this segment with the launch of their new RV1 commuter electric motorcycle for an attractive starting price of Rs 85K. Let us take a look.

Revolt RV1 Electric Motorcycle Launched

One of the oldest electric motorcycle manufacturers in India, Revolt Motors, has just launched their most affordable offering yet. Called RV1, it bears a new-retro design theme with lower-tier equipment than the company’s RV400, which has been on sale for a couple of years now. Along with launching the RV1, Revolt Motors has also updated its flagship RV400 with an extended 160 km range and a new Lunar Green colour.

While the base RV1 costs Rs 84,999 (Ex-sh), the higher-spec RV1+ costs Rs 99,999 (Ex-sh). The RV1 range promises up to three times lower running costs when compared to ICE motorcycles of a similar category. These sit below the company’s RV400 BRZ and RV400 electric motorcycles.

Revolt Motors RV1 comes with a 2.2 kWh battery pack promising 100 km of range from a single charge, while RV1+ promises 160 km range from its larger 3.24 kWh battery. When compared to the RV400, RV1 and RV1+ bear cheaper components to achieve their pricing. For starters, RV1 range gets the inferior chain drive system, when opposed to fancier belt-drive on RV400.

Other cut-downs include RSU telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear, handling suspension duty. This setup ensures 250 kg of load-bearing capacity, which is impressive. There are disc brakes at both ends and 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 90-section tyre at the front and 110-section at the rear.

The electric motor develops 2.8 kW of peak power (3.75 bhp). Ground clearance is 180 mm and kerb weight is 108 kg. Notable features include a 6-inch instrument cluster, LED headlight, LED tail light, LED DRL and LED turn indicators. There is a reverse mode, a long seat, Bluetooth connectivity and a dedicated storage for charger for convenience.

Statement from Revolt Motors

Speaking at the launch of the Revolt RV1, Mrs. Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, shared, “Our commitment to sustainability and our quest to engineer a motorcycle that is budget-friendly yet does not compromise on quality, features, or safety have come together in the form of the RV1.

With modern and updated looks and features that are best in the segment, RV1 brings a new level of style and practicality to the electric motorcycle segment. A perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and thoughtful design, RV1 has been made to provide an exhilarating ride experience for the discerning Indian rider.”