Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle New White Colour Launched

Revolt is also expected to announce the launch of its battery swapping stations called Switch Stations in the near future

Revolt Motors has launched its flagship electric motorcycle RV400 in a new paint scheme. The company is yet to officially name the colour of the bike but gets a silvery-white paint with accents of black colour dominating the lower half of the motorcycle. The launch has been announced by the company’s founder, Rahul Sharma on his Twitter handle.

Sharma revealed that fresh bookings for RV400 will be opened soon. With this update, RV400 would be available in total three colour options, the other two being Rebel Red and Cosmic Black colours. Design of the white livery looks similar to the existing Rebel Red model.

RV400 Powertrain Specs, Range

There has been no development reported regarding updates of any other kinds. This means mechanically and feature-wise RV400 is exactly the same as the current model. RV400 is powered by a mid-ship mounted 3kW electric motor which derives energy from a 72V, 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery. The combined peak output stands at 5kW of power and 54 Nm of torque.

Top speed of the bike has been claimed to be 85 kmph. It is offered in three riding modes Eco, City and Sport with a maximum claimed range of 156km on a single charge in Eco mode. City and Sport modes offer a range of 120km and 90km on a single charge respectively. The battery takes about 4.5 hours to charge completely using a 15A socket.

Suspension duties are handled by inverted forks up front and a mono-shock at rear with screw-type preload adjustability. Whereas anchorage is taken care of by 240mm disc brakes on both ends with CBS as standard. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Features on offer

In terms of features, it is offered with all-LED lighting for headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators, a full-LCD instrument cluster and 4G connectivity. The instrument console is enabled with MyRevolt App which offers connected features such as bike locator, geo-fencing, battery status, historical data on trips, complete bike diagnostics, keyless operation.

It can also be used to access information about the nearest battery swapping stations which will be known as Switch Stations. The most interesting feature is the simulated exhaust notes which can be changed from the app and can also be switched on or off on the go. Recently it received a new feature called Swipe to Start which enables remote start/stop of the motorcycle.

Price

Prices of RV400 have recently been reduced by Rs 28,000 thanks to the revised FAME II subsidies from the Government of India. It is now priced at Rs 90,799 (ex-showroom). The Delhi-based EV startup intends to introduce a more affordable electric motorcycle called Revolt RV1.