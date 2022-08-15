Rickshaw, 3W Sales July 2022 – Bajaj, Piaggio, YC Electric, Mahindra

Three wheeler and rickshaw sales increased 80.41 percent YoY with each OEM posting significant rise in demand

Three wheeler and rickshaw sales stood at 50,349 units in July 2022. This was an 80.41 percent YoY increase over 27,908 units sold in July 2021. It was also a 230.33 percent growth from 15,242 units sold in July 2020 but a 14.59 percent de-growth from 58,951 units sold in July 2019. Retail sales as announced by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), had stood at 46,040 units in June 2022 relating to a MoM growth as well.

The 3W segment is further divided under e-rickshaw (passenger) and (goods), 3W (passenger) and (goods) and 3W (personal). Out of each of these sub-segments, YoY de-growth was only seen in the case of 3W (goods) which dipped by 7.29 percent YoY, while outstanding growth was reported in electric 3W passenger and goods sales.

3W Retail Sales July 2022

Bajaj Auto was at the top of sales charts in July 2022 with sales of 13,016 units in July 2022. This was a growth of over 10,040 units sold in July 2021 while market share dipped YoY to 25.85 percent from 35.98 percent held in July 2021. Bajaj Auto was the only 3W OEM to note sales above the 10,000 unit mark.

Piaggio was at No. 2 with sales of 4,164 units in July 2022 from 3,898 units sold in July 2021. Market share dipped to 8.27 percent from 13.97 percent YoY. In July 2022, Piaggio introduced the Apé NXT+ in CNG, Petrol and LPG fuel variants. The CNG variant at a starting price of INR 2,35,811 and offers fuel efficiency of up to 50km per kilogram.

At No. 3 was YC Electric with sales of 2,499 units in July 2022. This was a YoY growth from 1,173 units sold in July 2021 with market share increasing to 4.96 percent from 4.20 percent held in July 2021. Mahindra 3W retail sales were at 2,098 units last month from 1,031 units sold in July 2021. It was also a YoY increase in market share from 3.69 percent to 4.17 percent.

It was followed by the Saera Electric with 1,590 unit sales in July 2022, significantly higher when compared to 501 units sold in July 2021. Market share also increased to 3.16 percent from 1.80 percent held in the same month last year. It was in June 2022 that Saera moved production operations to a new unit in Bawal, Haryana. It is from here that the company rolls out electric two and three wheelers and can produce 2 lakh two wheelers and 36,000 three wheelers per annum.

Atul Auto, Champion, Mahindra

The list of 3 wheeler sales also included Atul Auto (1,370 units), Champion Poly Plast (1,214 units) and Mahindra Reva (1,172 units). Mini Metro sales were at 1,048 units along with Dilli at 1,016 units. TVS Motor sold 989 units in the past month while JS Auto and Unique had sales of 869 units and 866 units respectively.

There was also SKS Trade with 622 units sold, Energy Electric with 616 units sold and Terra Motors which sold 608 units in July 2022. Lectrix and Thukrak sales stood at 543 units and 528 units respectively. There were other three wheeler OEMs that also included EV makers that added 15,521 units to total sales in July 2022, up from 6,643 units sold in July 2021.