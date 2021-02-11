Three Wheeler / Rickshaw Sales Jan 2021 – Bajaj, Piagio, Mahindra In Top 3

Three wheeler segment is yet to see a revival following the lockdown announced in early 2020

Even as COVID-19 active cases in the country take a dip, travelling within the close confines of an auto rickshaw may still cause some serious concerns to passengers. This has resulted in a significant de-growth being announced in this segment.

Auto rickshaw sales registered a 51.31 percent YoY de-growth in Jan 21. In the past month, a total of 31,059 units were sold, down from 63,785 units sold in Jan 2020. However, there was a 12.07 percent increase in sales over 27,715 units sold in Dec 20.

Bajaj Auto and Piaggio command the segment

Despite every manufacturer in this segment posting negative YoY sales, Bajaj Auto and Piaggio were the major two three wheeler makers commanding a combined total of 60 percent market share. Bajaj sales dipped 59.42 percent to 11,486 units in Jan 2021 down from 28,304 units sold in the same month of the previous year. MoM sales increased 20.02 percent as compared to 9,570 units sold in Dec 20.

Bajaj Auto is planning a range of electric three wheelers and is also working in the electric version of the Qute quadricycle. However, the reason for delay in launch of electric three wheelers is the shortage of battery cells which the industry as a whole is facing at the moment.

Piaggio was at No. 2 with sales de-growth of 54.90 percent in Jan 21 with sales of 5,366 units, as against 11,899 units sold in Jan 20. MoM sales increased marginally by 6.53 percent as compared to 5,037 units sold in Dec 20.

Mahindra, Atul, TVS

Mahindra posted a 67.34 percent de-growth in Jan 2021 sales which dipped to 1,401 units down from 4,290 units sold in Jan 20. On the other hand, MoM sales recovered 15.59 percent as against 1,212 units sold in Dec 20.

Mahindra has reportedly bagged an order for 1,000 EVs from Amazon India. The electric three-wheeler Treo Zor will be used for its logistic operations and initial examples of the Treo Zor have already been dispatched the Amazon’s logistic partners in Japan and Vietnam.

Atul Auto three wheeler sales fell YoY by 61.97 percent but recovered marginally in terms of MoM sales which increased 11.37 percent. TVS Motors on the other hand noted a 24.86 percent YoY de-growth while MoM sales remained relatively flat with just a 1.01 percent increase.

Other three wheeler manufacturers and EV makers made up the list with 10,686 units sold in Jan 21, down 27.57 percent as against 14,754 units sold in Jan 20. December 20 sales stood at 9,919, relating to a 7.73 percent growth.