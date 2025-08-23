Rivals to Partners? Mercedes in Talks with BMW for Engine Supply Deal

The world is not a stranger to automotive rivalries. We have innumerous examples for this, but the rivalry between Mercedes-Benz and BMW is a rather interesting one. Both German luxury car brands compete to the highest level, but are soon likely to ink a powertrain sharing deal between them where Merc cars and SUVs will utilise BMW engines. Let’s take a closer look.

Mercedes BMW Engine Supply Deal

Very few people know that Apple’s popular iPhone models source their advanced displays from Samsung, which is the fiercest rival of the Cupertino brand. This is a common practice in this competitive world to source components from rival brands in order to cut down on time and save money from inhouse R&D.

Renowned German luxury car brand, Mercedes-Benz, is taking a somewhat similar route, where the three-pointed star is sourcing powertrains from its arch rival, BMW. This engine sharing deal between both brands is still in advanced talks stage. If agreed upon by both brands, it will be a first-ever deal of its kind and of this magnitude.

Limelight is on BMW’s B48 4-cylinder petrol engine, which is designed for both longitudinal and transverse layout applications offering great versatility to be used in varied body styles ranging from hatchbacks to SUVs of varied sizes. Also, B48 is a Euro-7 emission compliant engine which is designed keeping in mind plug-in Hybrid and range extender applications.

In contrast, Merc’s new 1.5L M252 4-cylinder Petrol engine is more suited for mild Hybrid and less suited PHEV and range extender applications. By procuring B48 engines from BMW, Mercedes might be able to develop more PHEVs in the future and cutting down on heavy R&D costs associated with it.

What to expect?

If a deal is inked between both brands, BMW’s B48 engine is likely to do duties in Mercedes vehicles like new CLA, GLA and GLB SUVs and upcoming “Little G” SUV (name not confirmed) along with C-Class, E-Class and GLC SUV. More vehicles might be included in this list later on, depending on parameters.

Currently, Merc’s M252 engine is produced in China, while production of BMW B48 engine is primarily done at company’s Steyr plant in Austria. To navigate US President Donald Trump’s tariff campaign, Mercedes-Benz and BMW are reportedly discussing a possible shared facility on the US soil.

Source