River Indie Electric Scooter 8-Year Battery and Motor Warranty At Rs 8,399

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, River has announced a major step towards enhancing customer confidence with the launch of an 8-year / 80,000-kilometer extended warranty program for its flagship e-scooter, the River Indie. Covering both the battery and motor, the two most crucial components of an EV, this initiative underlines River’s focus on durability, trust, and long-term ownership value.

Pricing and Coverage

The new warranty program will be applicable to all new bookings and existing customers from October 1. Additionally, current River owners who previously opted for the brand’s 5-year extended warranty will be allowed to upgrade to the 8-year plan within a one-month window, showcasing the company’s rider-first approach.

The 8-year / 80,000 km plan will be available at Rs 8,399 + GST for all customers who purchased after April 1, 2025. For those who already hold the 5-year extended warranty, an upgrade option is priced at Rs 3,399 + GST. Under the program, River guarantees protection if the battery’s State of Health (SOH) falls below 70% or if the motor becomes non-functional even after repair attempts.

Sachin Patial, Service Head, River, said: “We are excited to introduce this extended warranty initiative, which underscores our strong confidence in River’s engineering and product quality. Today’s consumers value long-term trust and dependability, and with this 8-year warranty covering both the battery and motor, we aim to go beyond expectations by reinforcing our promise of durable and dependable mobility solutions.”

Strengthening Market Presence

River currently operates 32 stores across 15 Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, and Visakhapatnam, and has recently expanded into Pune, Vijayawada, and Trivandrum. By 2026, the company plans to establish a pan-India footprint across all major cities through a mix of company-owned and dealership outlets.

With one of the longest and most comprehensive warranties in India’s EV two-wheeler industry, River has reinforced its position as a pioneer in customer-focused ownership experiences. The brand’s approach goes beyond delivering innovative products, aiming to set new standards of peace of mind and value for EV adopters in the country.