River Indie Gen 3 Launch Price Rs 1.46L – New Features, Delhi Store Opened

Along with updating its product offering, River is also focusing on opening dozens of new outlets across the country

Homegrown EV manufacturer, River Mobility, has launched the Gen 3 version of the Indie electric scooter. Ex-showroom price in Bengaluru is Rs 1.46 lakh. The updated River Indie gets a host of new app-based features and an enhanced safety kit. In another milestone, the company has opened its first store in the national capital. Let’s get more details on this story.

River Indie Gen 3 – What’s New?

One of the key updates is new features on the River app. Users will now be able to access information such as real-time charging status and ride statistics. New customization options have also been introduced, allowing users to access data points according to their needs and preferences. The 6-inch display has been updated to display critical information such as range and charging status in a clear, crisp manner.

While River Indie already has a comprehensive range of safety features, the Gen 3 model gets hill-hold assist for enhanced safety. River has introduced grippier tyres that can easily tackle rough patches, potholes and puddles. 14-inch alloy wheels also help ensure smooth rides across varied environments. Tyre size used is 110/70 front and 120/70 rear. River claims that riding dynamics have also been improved, based on inputs provided by customers.

Apart from the above, there are no other significant changes to River Indie Gen 3. The scooter has a utilitarian approach to it with rectangular twin beam LED headlights with position lamps, LED indicators, flat floorboard, foldable footpegs and a step-up seat design. Protective bars are placed on the sides, which can also be used as an accessory mount. The scooter also has pannier mounts on the side panels. These also work to protect both the rider and the vehicle.

Network expansion

River Mobility is working proactively to add more stores to its network across India. The company recently opened its first store in Delhi in Rajouri Garden. This is part of the company’s plan to expand its presence in the northern region. With this latest addition, River Mobility now has a total of 34 outlets across major cities.

The company already had outlets in major cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Patna, Kochi, Coimbatore and Hubli. By the end of this financial year, River has plans to reach a total count of 80 outlets. In the coming months, new River outlets are planned across central and northern India. States to be covered include Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab.

In 2025, River Mobility has already achieved major milestones such as sales of 1,000 units per month and revenue of Rs 100 crore. As of August 2025, there are more than 13,000 Indie scooters across the country.

River Indie Gen 3 – Performance, specs

River Indie electric scooter has a 4-kWh battery pack that supports fast charging. When using a 750-watt charger, it takes around 5 hours to achieve 0-80%. Peak power output is 6.7 kW (9.1 PS), whereas continuous power is 4.5 kW (6.11 PS). Torque output is 26 Nm and the scooter can reach 0 to 40 km/h in 3.7 seconds (Rush Mode).

Users can choose riding modes of Eco, Ride and Rush, which allow top speed of 50, 80 and 90 km/h, respectively. River Indie has an IDC range of 161 km. True range in the selected drive modes is 110 km (Eco), 90 km (Ride) and 70 km (Rush). The scooter has 240 mm front and 200 mm rear disc brakes, integrated with combined braking system (CBS) with adaptive regen.