Rolls Royce Ghost Series II India Launch Price Starts From Rs 8.95 Cr

The pinnacle of automotive luxury, Rolls Royce, has just launched Ghost Series II lineup in India for a starting price of Rs 8.95 crore (Ex-sh). This includes Standard Ghost Series II, Extended Ghost Series II and Black Badge Ghost Series II. All three models are likely to adorn the ambience of India’s crème de la crème.

Rolls Royce Ghost Series II

Touted as the British luxury brand’s most popular lineup, Ghost Series II has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 8.95 cr for Standard Ghost Series II, Rs 10.19 cr for Extended Ghost Series II and Rs 10.52 cr for Black Badge Ghost Series II (all prices Ex-sh). These variants can be commissioned from Rolls Royce’s Chennai and Delhi showrooms.

The company calls Ghose Series II the most technologically advanced and driver-focussed Rolls Royce on sale. Driving pleasure has been one of the core ethos for Rolls Royce Ghost Series II, reflected by a Twin-Turbocharged V12 beating heart under the majestic bonnet. More so, with the Black Badge Ghost Series II.

Where design is concerned, Ghost Series II is unmistakably a Rolls Royce, radiating immense aura and stately appeal. Extended Ghost Series II exudes an even greater presence, commanding the respect and admiration of the people around it. Packing a longer wheelbase and more legroom on the inside, Extended Ghost Series II looks more stately as well.

Redefining Luxury and Opulence!

Exterior styling has seen an evolution in Series II when compared to its predecessor. The majestic grill, long bonnet design, floating centre caps on massive alloy wheels, retracting Spirit Of Ecstacy at the front, sleek LED headlights with an impactful LED signature, elegant rear LED tail lights, strong shoulder line and rear suicide door are notable elements.

Black Badge Ghost Series II offers Black highlights on the outside, denoting its higher performance and better dynamics. Ghost Series II lineup offers Planar Suspension system for sublime ride quality, Flagbearer and satellite-aided transmission systems. There’s Spirit digital interface, Whispers private members app, an enhanced audio system, internet connectivity and more.

On the inside, Rolls Royce Ghost Series II offers infinite choices of colours, trims and materials. There’s acres of space and an eerily quiet cabin, courtesy of extensive sound deadening and carpeting. Seats wrapped with highest quality upholstery for ultimate comfort. There’s the signature Starry Roof in the headliner and more.

Statement from Rolls Royce

Our clients truly appreciate Ghost’s handling capabilities and its potential for Bespoke. Ghost Series II remains faithful to its principles, yet it elevates every aspect of its presence. It is the most technologically advanced and driver-focused V12 Rolls-Royce ever created, and its self-assured appearance serves as a potent stage for creatively daring commissions – making it the perfect driver-focused touring machine.

The marque reaffirmed its position as a highly desirable luxury brand in India, with the market expanding by almost a third in 2024. With Ghost Series II now available in India, I believe clients will be excited to create ever more ambitious and valuable motor cars.” Irene Nikkein, Regional Director Asia-Pacific, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

1 of 15

Also read – Rolls Royce Spectre Launched In India