Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Launch Price Rs 9.5 Cr – 659 bhp, 1075 Nm, 530 km Range

World’s most recognizable luxury car manufacturer, Rolls-Royce, has just launched its most powerful vehicle in India. We’re talking about a 2-Door Grand Tourer from Rolls-Royce, but not the Wraith Black Badge. Instead, it is the Spectre Black Badge, RR’s electric offering. Let’s take a closer look at finer details.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge

In January 2024, Rolls-Royce launched its electric Spectre 2-Door Grand Tourer in India for a price tag of Rs 7.5 Cr (Ex-sh). Handcrafted to customer needs and preferences, Rolls Royce Spectre emerged as a monumental shift in the company’s direction towards luxury electric mobility and sustainability.

Now, Rolls-Royce is infusing some fun into Spectre’s equation as it launches Spectre Black Badge in India. The Black Badge is positioned as the range topping version of Spectre in India and it comes with enhanced styling and performance. Bookings of Spectre Black Badge have commenced at Delhi and Chennai Rolls-Royce showrooms.

Priced at Rs 9.5 Cr (Ex-sh), Spectre Black Badge is the most powerful Rolls-Royce launched in India and it was revealed in February 2025 for global markets. With growing ultra high net worth individuals in India, Rolls-Royce is catering their needs for ultra luxurious electric mobility solutions with a twist of performance.

How much more performance?

Spectre Black Badge is powered by the same 102 kWh battery pack as standard Spectre and promises similar WLTP range of up to 530 km on a single charge. However, the performance has been increased with Spectre Black Badge to offer that extra punch for prospective buyers.

When compared to the 585 bhp peak power and 900 Nm peak torque on standard Spectre, Black Badge offers 659 bhp and 1,075 Nm. This is an increase in performance of 74 bhp and 175 Nm in total. Rolls-Royce promises a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.1 seconds with Black Badge, which is 0.4 seconds quicker than standard Spectre’s 4.5 seconds.

On the outside, Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge gets unique 23-inch forged aluminium wheels along with blacked-out badges, door handles, front grille and Spirit Of Ecstasy retractable hood ornament. Buyers are spoiled with 44,000 exterior colour choices and Rolls-Royce also offers bespoke colour options through its Bespoke division for an added cost.

Buyers can choose illuminated front grille and door sills for extra panache. On the inside, there’s an illuminated fascia, five colour choices for digital driver’s display, metallic and carbon fibre finishes, exquisite leather, remarkable carpets for sound insulation and uber luxury. Because this is a driver’s car, Spectre Black Badge gets tweaked chassis, steering and suspension system to match the performance on offer while maintaining utmost comfort.