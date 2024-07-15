Royal Enfield 250cc Motorcycle Gets Internal Go Ahead – Launch By 2026/27

When launched, Royal Enfield 250cc bike will take on rivals such as TVS Ronin, Bajaj Pulsar N250, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and KTM 250 Duke

With plans to conquer new territories, Royal Enfield is readying a new 250cc platform. It is reported that this option has been under consideration for several years. Only recently, the 250cc project has been given the green signal.

Royal Enfield 250cc bike – What to expect?

It is known that Royal Enfield is progressing with its plans to introduce an average of four models per year till 2027. However, not many were expecting a 250cc bike from Royal Enfield. A new 450cc model or even an electric bike wouldn’t have created as much buzz as a 250cc bike. The timing seems just right, as preferences of the younger generation are more in favour of compact, agile machines.

Cost is another factor that can be advantageous for the upcoming 250cc bike from Royal Enfield. As of now, the most affordable RE bike one can buy is the Hunter 350. It is available at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh. The upcoming 250cc bike could be launched at around Rs 1.25 lakh. At this price range, Royal Enfield can target a broader segment of users. The new 250cc platform will spawn multiple motorcycles, further improving its reach and sales volumes. RE’s first 250cc bike will be launched around 2026-27.

Increasing pressure to reduce emissions could be another factor that may justify a 250cc bike. Users will benefit from higher mileage, thereby reducing the fuel cost burden. It is reported that Royal Enfield is also evaluating the possibility of a hybrid option with the new 250cc engine. However, this is still on paper and may take several years to become a reality. From the emissions perspective, Royal Enfield seems closer to launching an electric motorcycle than a hybrid model.

Air-cooled setup likely

Royal Enfield’s new 250cc platform is internally codenamed as the V platform. It is expected to have a simple architecture, with an air-cooled setup. Something similar to the 350cc air cooled engine and not the liquid cooled Sherpa engine in use with Himalayan 450. With a simple architecture, Royal Enfield will be able to launch the 250cc bike at an affordable price point.

Not the first Royal Enfield 250cc bike

While a 250cc Royal Enfield bike in the 21st century comes as a surprise, the company had many such options during its more than 100-year history. For example, there was the 225cc Model A launched in 1930. In 1932, the legendary Bullet had a 250cc engine as one of the options. Another example is the 250cc Crusader model, launched in Britain in 1957. Other 250cc Royal Enfield bikes include the Clipper and the original ‘65 Continental GT 250.

Even bikes less than 250cc capacity were in production such as the 148cc Model Z ‘Cycar’, launched in 1933. Another notable mention is Royal Enfield 125cc airborne motorcycle, known as the Flying Flea (1939-1945).

