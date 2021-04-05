Royal Enfield 350 Bobber Based On Thunderbird By Bulleteer Customs

Named Mercury, this custom-made Royal Enfield 350 Bobber is a tribute to Freddie Mercury

A customised Royal Enfield bike is a very frequent sight in India. A Royal Enfield bike modified into a bobber is also nothing new in the automotive market. However, each such customised motorcycle holds some significance and is designed in a certain way to make it look special.

The latest case here is a prime example which had been designed in a way to give a tribute to one of the greatest entertainers of the 20th century Freddie Mercury. Modified by Bulleteer Customs, the custom-built bobber, in this case, uses a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350.

Customised Design

The motorcycle has received multiple ‘Mercury’ branding across its body including fuel tank and one each on front and rear fender. Speaking of its fenders, both of them have been chopped short. It has also taken a few design inspirations from a traditional scrambler. For instance, it has used wire-spoked wheels dipped in chrome and are wrapped around by Harley-Davidson-style balloon tyres.

The bike wears a nice teal blue and white custom paint job which gives a refreshing look to the motorcycle and is a throwback to the 1960s and 70s. The golden pinstripes add sparkles to its overall design and look astonishingly beautiful.

There are plenty of custom-made parts such as a teardrop fuel tank, a single pod analogue instrument console as well as a smaller handlebar. The fuel tank is smaller than the stock one and receives a beautiful detailing in golden paint with a retro-style oil filler cap on top.

Other Styling Highlights

While its round headlamps have been kept intact, its centre panel and toolbox have been removed. Instead, it gets a new chrome-plated airbox along with custom badges. Taillight and number plate have been mounted on the left swingarm just beneath the rear suspension. Speaking of suspension, it retains the stock setup of telescopic forks at front and twin shock absorbers at rear although it is expected to undergo minute tweaking in order to suit its dynamics.

However, the most notable highlight is its custom-made single-piece seat with a striped texture in upholstery and nice cushioning for a comfortable ride. It has been positioned unusually low like a conventional bobber. Another highlight is the inscription of two of Freddie Mercury’s most iconic songs on its fenders- ‘We Will Rock You’ at front and ‘A Kind of Magic’ at its rear fender.

Thunderbird 350 Engine Specs

Thunderbird 350 is a previous generation cruiser bike from Royal Enfield which got discontinued last year and was recently replaced by the new Meteor 350. In its last BS4 iteration, it was powered by a 346cc cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which generated 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque.