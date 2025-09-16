Royal Enfield 350cc New Prices (Up To Rs 20k Cut) – Hunter, Bullet, Classic, Meteor, Goan

Royal Enfield’s popular 350cc range of motorcycles has received a price cut following the GST rate reduction from 28% to 18%. This revision has brought down ex-showroom prices by around 8.9% across all models in the 350cc lineup, making them more accessible for buyers.

Hunter 350 New GST 2.0 Prices

The entry-level Royal Enfield Hunter 350 now starts at Rs 1.37 lakh for the Factory variant, down from Rs 1.49 lakh earlier. The Dapper & Rio trims are priced at Rs 1.62 lakh, while the Rebel, London and Tokyo editions now retail at Rs 1.66 lakh, translating to a reduction of around Rs 12,000–14,800 depending on the variant.

Bullet 350 New GST 2.0 Prices

The Bullet 350 has also seen a noticeable drop. The Battalion variant is priced at Rs 1.62 lakh, while the Military variant costs Rs 1.62 lakh. The Standard model is now available at Rs 1.85 lakh, and the top-end Black Gold trim is at Rs 2.02 lakh, with cuts ranging between Rs 14,400 and Rs 18,000.

Classic 350 New GST 2.0 Prices

The Classic 350, one of the brand’s bestsellers, has received a reduction of over Rs 16,000–19,000 across variants. The base Redditch SC variant is now priced at Rs 1.81 lakh, while the Halcyon SC is Rs 1.83 lakh. Colours like Madras Red, Jodhpur Blue and Medallion Bronze fall in the Rs 1.87–1.91 lakh range, while the top-spec Emerald Green sits at Rs 2.15 lakh.

Meteor 350 New GST 2.0 Prices

The new Meteor 350 cruiser, which was updated recently, is now cheaper by Rs 17,000–19,000 across its Fireball, Stellar, Aurora, and Supernova variants. Prices start at Rs 1.91 lakh for the Fireball and go up to Rs 2.13 lakh for the Supernova.

Goan 350 New GST 2.0 Prices

The recently launched Royal Enfield Goan 350 has also benefitted from the GST cut. Variants like Purple Haze and Shack Black are priced at Rs 2.17 lakh, while Rave Red and Trip Teal retail at Rs 2.20 lakh, all seeing reductions of nearly Rs 19,500.

The price cut across the 350cc range comes at an opportune time, as Royal Enfield looks to consolidate its dominance in the mid-size motorcycle segment. With lower prices across Hunter, Bullet, Classic, Meteor, and Goan 350, the brand expects to further strengthen its stronghold and attract new buyers seeking value-for-money motorcycles with premium appeal.

