Royal Enfield 350cc Range Prices Cut By Up To Rs 22k – Classic, Bullet, Hunter, Meteor

Royal Enfield has announced that it will pass on the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to its customers. The update follows the GST Council’s recent reforms, which lowered GST on motorcycles up to 350cc from 28% to 18%.

As a result, Royal Enfield’s 350cc range — which includes bestsellers like the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350 — will now see price reductions of up to Rs 22,000. Prices of motorcycles above 350cc will also be revised in line with the new GST structure. The updated prices will be available to customers from September 22, 2025, when the new GST rates come into effect. Below is an estimated new price structure post GST 2.0 of Royal Enfield Motorcycles under 350cc.

Classic 350

Current: Rs 1,97,253 – 2,34,972

Estimated post-GST Top Variant : Rs 2,12,972 (max benefit applied)

Hunter 350

Current: Rs 1,49,900 – 1,74,655

Estimated post-GST Top Variant : Rs 1,52,655 (max benefit applied)

Meteor 350

Current: Rs 2,08,270 – 2,32,545

Estimated post-GST Top Variant : Rs 2,10,545 (max benefit applied)

Bullet 350

Current: Rs 1,76,625 – 2,20,466

Estimated post-GST Top Variant : Rs 1,98,466 (max benefit applied)

The 350cc range has long been Royal Enfield’s backbone, accounting for a large share of its sales in India and abroad. With this price reduction, the brand aims to bring its motorcycles within reach of more buyers, particularly first-time customers aspiring to own a Royal Enfield.

Commenting on the announcement, B Govindarajan, Managing Director – Eicher Motors Ltd., and CEO – Royal Enfield, said: “The Government of India’s latest GST reform will not only make motorcycles under 350cc more accessible but will also excite the first-time buyers. Royal Enfield is delighted to announce that we are passing the full GST benefit of the price revision directly to our consumers, opening the world of Royal Enfield to an even larger community of riders. The 350cc segment, powered by our advanced platform, continues to deliver the perfect balance of heritage, performance and reliability and with the reduced prices, is now even more appealing for riding enthusiasts. Our endeavor has always been to offer a pure motorcycling experience to riders, and this move enables us to make significant progress on that journey and we are hopeful that this will help further fuel the thriving two-wheeler industry in India.”

GST Benefits Across Range

Royal Enfield also confirmed that the full GST benefit will extend across its service, apparel, and accessories portfolio. This move will help reduce the overall cost of ownership for riders and enhance the brand’s accessibility beyond motorcycles. The company emphasized that its mission goes beyond selling motorcycles. Over the years, Royal Enfield has cultivated a motorcycling culture rooted in authenticity, exploration, and timeless design. By making its 350cc range more affordable, the brand hopes to bring a new generation of riders into its fold and further fuel the two-wheeler industry’s growth in India.