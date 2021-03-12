Royal Enfield Bullet 500 Custom Bobber By Neev Motorcycles Named Queen

Custom-built Royal Enfield 500cc motorcycle by Delhi-based outfit Neev Motorcycles has been named ‘Queen’

Over the years we have witnessed some of the most insane modifications conducted on Royal Enfield motorcycles. Robust and versatile architecture complemented by simple engine construction makes it to the top of the list in the aftermarket industry in India. Every now and then we come across some piece of work that simply blows our minds.

The latest example is a point in case. A Royal Enfield Bullet 500 model has been turned into an old-school bobber. At first glance, the motorcycle looks a little outlandish and resembles the customised choppers featured in classic Western movies.

However, there is more to it than just meeting the eyes. It gives you the impression of being owned by a royal with streaks of golden colour used here and there and hence has been aptly named ‘Queen’.

It has been designed by Navneet Suri who runs a custom bike building/modification workshop called Neev Motorcycles which is based out of New Delhi. The workshop has been known for some of the most exquisite mod jobs in recent years especially on Royal Enfield models.

All-new design

The bike with its unconventional looks is surely a head-turner. Interestingly, a concept of this design was revealed back in 2018 and this is the first working prototype of that concept. It has been built on an all-new platform which has been lowered for a ground hugging look and gets a much longer wheelbase.

For starters, at front, the bike gets a new custom LED headlamp and a wide straight handlebar. The most prominent highlight being a sleek fabricated fuel tank that slopes down to meet the custom-made seat.

Complex curves have been incorporated in order to add a glimpse of novelty to its design. The custom paint with a combination of red and gloss black in addition to golden stripes further lends the motorcycle some exclusivity.

Other custom-made parts include body panels, fenders and an esthetically designed exhaust made from stainless steel. The single-side spoke wheels and swingarm assembly have also been built in-house. The license plate is now mounted at the left swingarm. Queen rolls on 130-60/R23 and 240-50/R18 tyres at front and rear respectively.

Same Powertrain

The exact cost of this entire customisation is not yet revealed. No supposed changes have been made to its mechanical configurations. It still gets a 499cc single-cylinder air-cooled, fuel-injected motor, which pushes out 27 bhp at 5250rpm and a peak torque of 41.3Nm at 4000rpm while being paired to a 5-speed gearbox.