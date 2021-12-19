Royal Enfield 650 Conti GT Gets Belstaff Makeover – Black And White

Just like Royal Enfield, Belstaff has been making significant contributions to motorcycling world since several decades

While Royal Enfield builds the rides, Belstaff equips the rider with a range of riding gear and accessories. Founded in 1924, UK-based Belstaff supplies motorcycling gear such as jackets, trousers, boots, gloves and moto accessories.

To celebrate Royal Enfield’s 120th anniversary and their mutual interests, both companies have tied up for a special partnership. The collaboration extends across various fronts including development of a Belstaff branded Continental GT. This has now been unveiled in UK.

Belstaff branded Continental GT details

This project focuses on cosmetic enhancements. Belstaff-branded Continental GT gets a dual-tone theme of black and white. The white shade can be seen on the fuel tank, seat mount, and side panels. Belstaff logo in white and matching design in black are there on the front section of fuel tank.

To establish a strong connect with the ride and rider’s clothing, the bike gets special fabric seat cover in quilted pattern. It has Royal Enfield 120th anniversary branding and a small label with British flag. This fabric has also been used for fuel tank knee pads. Top section of fuel tank gets the fabric highlight as well with Royal Enfield 120th anniversary and Belstaff branding.

Shades of white used on the bike create an exciting contrast with the blacked-out bits. A number of components have been blacked-out such as engine, gear and brake levers, and rear suspension. For a more refined look, chrome bits have been removed from various parts such as headlamp and tail lamp. Most other components such as handlebar, fork gaiters, front fender, exhaust and wheels appear to be largely untouched.

Changes introduced with Belstaff branded Continental GT look absolutely stunning. They are also practical and can be introduced in the form of a special edition. A limited edition, at least, can surely work for enthusiasts. This new theme looks refreshing, as compared to existing colour options of Rocker Red, Mr Clean, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green and Ventura Storm.

However, Royal Enfield says that Belstaff branded Continental GT is “just a one off special”. But enthusiasts could always get it done via a customization shop. Original Belstaff fabric may not be accessible, but finding matching ones shouldn’t be a big problem.

Belstaff branded Continental GT – No Hardware changes

Cycle parts are the same for Belstaff branded bike. Royal Enfield Continental GT is powered by a 648cc, parallel twin motor that generates 47 bhp of max power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The bike utilizes a tubular steel frame with bolted trussing, integrated with 41mm front forks and twin coil-over shocks at rear. It has 18-inch spoke wheels at both ends. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm and 240 mm disc at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.