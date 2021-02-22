Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser Spied With Classic 650, Meteor 650 – At Over 120 Kmph

Royal Enfield has plans to launch multiple new motorcycles on the 650cc platform

With good response to 650 twins in domestic as well as international markets, Royal Enfield is looking to further cement its position in this segment. Towards that end, the company has plans to introduce new products, the first of which is expected to be the 650 cruiser. When launched, the 650 cruiser will take on rivals such as Kawasaki Vulcan S.

Latest spy video credit to Youtube channel Royal Bangalorean Raj, shows not 1, but 3 test mules of the 650cc range. One of them is the Cruiser 650 which is expected to be named KX650 upon launch, while the other two are either the Classic 650 or the Meteor 650.

Compared to the Cruiser, the Classic 650 has different riding stance / footpeg placement. It also has a larger / wider pillion seat as compared to the cruiser. The cruiser has chrome finish on the twin exhausts, while the other two have black finish on the exhaust. The motorcycles were testing at a speed of 120-130 kmph.

Royal Enfield 650 cruiser design

Just like other Royal Enfield motorcycles such as Classic 350, the 650 cruiser sports a retro look and feel. Some of the key design highlights include round headlamp and rear view mirrors, teardrop shaped fuel tank and turn indicators, wide handlebar, large windscreen, dual metallic exhaust, and broad rear fenders. The motorcycle has forward-set foot pegs, allowing a comfortable, feet-forward riding stance.

Royal Enfield 650 cruiser has split seats and comes with pillion backrest. Towards the rear sides, there are dedicated bars for attaching panniers or other items. With its low seat height, the motorcycle will be easier to manoeuvre and control across varied terrains and environments.

Royal Enfield 650 cruiser powertrain

It is expected that 650 cruiser will be using the same powertrain as that of Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. However, it is possible that power and torque output may be adjusted to suit the requirements of a cruiser. On-board the 650 twins, the 648cc dual cylinder, air cooled motor is capable of generating 47 hp of max power and 52 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield 650 cruiser will be equipped with upside down forks at the front and standard twin shocks at the rear. It uses 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS will be part of standard package. Other key features include semi-digital instrument cluster and slipper clutch with assist.

Tripper navigation

Royal Enfield 650 cruiser is expected to get Tripper navigation system, which was first introduced with Meteor 350. Tripper system works in conjunction with Royal Enfield app and Google Maps. It has a dedicated screen next to the instrument console that displays navigational arrows for the inputted destination.

Royal Enfield 650 cruiser is part of the company’s long term strategy to introduce new / next-gen products at regular intervals. A total of 28 products have been planned over a period of seven years. That means we can expect around four launches every year. This will help the company to increase the number of options available to customers. It will also help to fight competition from new rival products.