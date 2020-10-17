Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser In 4 New Colours Of Red, Black, Blue, Teal – Render

The Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser will be equipped with upside-down telescopic front forks

The Royal Enfield 650 Twin platform is all set to spawn a third product sooner than later. The prototypes of the 650 cc cruiser has started testing regularly on public roads as evident from the latest spyshots.

Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser rendering

Our in-house design specialist Pratyush Rout went to the drawing board after carefully examining both the prototype which appeared to be featuring make-shift fuel tank as well as the KX Concept. The end result is this speculative rendering of the Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser.

As you can see, the upcoming product has all the bearings of a good-looking cruiser which could stand shoulder to shoulder with a premium offering such as the Harley Davidson Street 750.

With Harley Davidson withdrawing from India, the upcoming twin-cylinder cruiser will have an unchallenged run in its niche. The low-slung Royal Enfield Thumper complies with textbook cruiser styling.

The split seats, thick rear mud-guard and high-profile rear tyre render the motorcycle a premium appeal. From the looks of it, the new RE cruiser appears to be a comfortable mile muncher. We expect the manufacturer to come up with an array of touring accessories for its flagship product.

Specifications

Developed primarily by Royal Enfield’s UK tech center, the 650 Cruiser is specc’ed to meet global medium displacement standards. The salient features include an upside down front telescopic forks, black finished alloy wheels, chrome twin exhaust canisters, twin rear shock absorbers, and front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. The production version is expected to be equipped with LED headlamps and digi-analog instrument console.

Power will come from the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin, air-cooled engine which dishes out 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque. Royal Enfield is expected to engineer the 6-speed transmission to offer good low end grunt and effortless highway cruising. The power output makes the motorcycle eligible for A2 license holders in Europe who form an important audience base for a product with global aspirations.

Launch timeline

Royal Enfield is currently occupied in introducing the Meteor 350, the first product of its long-awaited series of next gen models based on the modular J platform. The company’s plans to introduce one new model every quarter of 2020 have been affected by the ongoing pandemic crisis, so we may not see the new Classic 350 before April 2021. The delays indicate that the Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser may not be ready before the second half of 2021. Expect the prices to undercut the Rs 4 lakh mark (on-road).