Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser Spied Cruising On Highway By Interceptor Rider

Royal Enfield has been busy testing several of its upcoming products including the 650 cc Cruier. The twin-cylinder tourer has been spotted on a highway once again, this time by a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rider (Inigo M Sabastian) with a helmet-mounted camera.

Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser – Styling

The Royal Enfield Cruiser is the third derivative of the company’s popular 650 cc twin-cylinder platform. The product was previewed by KX bobber design concept at EICMA in 2018. However, the near-production ready test mules that have been doing rounds in public for several months look very different from the concept.

For starters, the fuel tank is almond shaped, sticking to RE’s conventional design language. The wheelbase is shorter compared to the KX and the seat height is noticeably taller. That said, the upcoming twin-cylinder Royal Enfield does follow textbook cruiser design with low-slung tail, forward-set foot pegs and a relaxed riding posture.

What we know so far?

The Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser adopts inverted telescopic front forks, a first for the brand in the modern era. The rear continues with traditional twin shock absorber units. The motorcycle is equipped with alloy wheels, front and rear disc brakes (most likely with standard dual-channel ABS), and twin silencers which are mounted very low. Spirited cornering maneuvers could scratch them.

The motorcycle is equipped with a single digi-analog instrument console. We expect the final production version to be equipped with another small dial incorporating Tripper Navigation system which works based on smartphone connectivity.

The familiar 648 cc air-cooled parallel-twin engine is likely to be retained in the same state of tune as the Interceptor and Continental GT. To recap, the motor produces 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque. A 6-speed gearbox is connected to the motor by means of a slipper and assist clutch.

When is it coming?

Royal Enfield is gearing up for a massive product onslaught that will first see the retro-classic specialist renew its money making 350 cc portfolio. The recently launched Meteor 350 will be followed up by next generation Classic 350 and a sportier roadster which is reported to be called as Hunter 350. Then comes the 650 Cruiser and another twin-cylinder roadster that appears to be a spiritual successor to the now defunct Classic 500.

The product launch campaign which was delayed by the pandemic crisis is expected to kick start in the coming months and should run into 2022. The new models will play a crucial role not only in domestic growth but also in the company’s aspiration to establish global leadership in the medium displacement motorcycle segment. If you are a Royal Enfield fan, this year is going to be a very exciting one for sure.