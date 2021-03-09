Royal Enfield 650 Custom Made Cafe Racer Looks Rad

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is retailed in six variants and is currently priced at Rs 2.67 lakh and Rs 2.88 lakh (ex-showroom)

Royal Enfield bikes and aftermarket customisation go hand in hand. The versatility in architecture and simplistic stock design are the prime reasons for the brand’s popularity in the aftermarket industry. Not just in India, Royal Enfield has earned its reputation as a friendly customisable brand of motorcycles in overseas markets as well.

The latest example of RE Interceptor 650 is also one such case that comes from shores far away. Named Project Serum, this Interceptor has been modified into an attractive cafe racer by a Philippines-based automotive workshop called MoTeycycle Garage.

Design Updates

In terms of its design, the modified Interceptor 650 takes certain cues from its twin sibling Continental GT 650 as it itself sports a cafe racer styling. This includes a single-piece seat curved at the pillion’s end and a clip-on handlebar.

It receives a new round headlight wrapped by a fighter-jet inspired cowl. Stock turn indicators have been replaced by smaller LED turn indicators. The motorcycle now gets a custom paint job covering the bike in black and grey with ‘Royal Enfield’ branding on the fuel tank.

Furthermore, the engine assembly too gets a new paint job with a darkish grey finish, which looks stylish. Two exhaust pipes protrude out of the engine head, however, unlike the stock Interceptor 650, this one gets dual exhaust pipes on the same side.

The tail section of the motorcycle has been chopped off with new LED turn indicators at rear. Footpegs have been painted in black although their positioning remains same.

Other aftermarket components include blacked-out rear shock absorbers and fork gaiters at front. It rides on custom-built wire-spoked wheels with white rims wrapped around by block-pattern tyres. Features such as brakes and instrument console have been left untouched. Overall, the modification looks quite tasteful.

Mechanical Specs

No tinkering has been done to the bike’s mechanical configurations. It is powered by a 648cc air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine which returns an output of 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. This unit comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. It is based on a Steel tubular double cradle while suspension duties are handled by conventional telescopic forks and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at rear.

Royal Enfield is currently planning to give a mild update to both its 650cc Twins in the near future. Test mules of Continental GT have also been spotted on numerous occasions in recent times. The update, however, is expected to be on cosmetic lines mostly.