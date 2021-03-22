2021 Royal Enfield 650 INT, Conti GT Launched – Price, Brochure, Details

Royal Enfield has officially launched the new 650 Twins in India today

Royal Enfield had made its intentions clear a while back that it will be launching one new or updated product every quarter of the year for the next seven years. This means four new launches every year. It started with Meteor 350 late last year and the updated Himalayan earlier this year.

This is likely to be followed by the new generation Classic 350. In the meantime, they have launched the 650cc Twins- Interceptor and Continental GT today, with minor update

2021 RE INT 650 Price Ex-Sh, Karnataka Standard (single tone) 2,59,244 Custom (dual tone) 2,67,370 Chrome 2,88,898 2021 RE Conti 650 Price Ex-Sh, Karnataka Standard (single tone) 2,75,491 Custom (dual tone) 2,83,620 Chrome 2,97,134

New Colours

2021 Continental GT 650 is available in 5 colour choices of Rocker Red, Mr Clean, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green and Ventura Storm. Prices ranges from Rs 2.75 lakh to Rs 2.97 lakh, ex-sh, Karnataka.

New INT 650 is offered in 7 colour options of Mark Two, Baker Express, Sunset Strip, Downtown Drag, Ventura Blue, Canyon Red and Orange Crush. Price ranges from Rs 2.59 lakh to Rs 2.88 lakh, ex-sh Karnataka.

Styling To Remain Same

The motorcycle carries forward the same design from the current model with new colour options and subtle revisions in cosmetics. The updated Interceptor like its twin sibling features the same design elements including round halogen headlamps, wire-spoke wheels, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat seat and twin exhaust pipes. It is also speculated that Royal Enfield will offer alloy wheels as options for the facelifted Interceptor 650.

No Tripper Navigation

The digital display pod seen on new RE’s, shows turn-by-turn navigation after being paired to the Royal Enfield App via Bluetooth where the location needs to be entered on the rider’s smartphone. This functionality made its debut in Meteor 350 followed by the updated Himalayan.

There were rumours that with this update, there will be the addition of a Tripper Navigation pod in the instrument cluster. However, the facelifted RE 650 twins which have arrived at the dealer, does not feature a tripper navigation system.

Powertrain Specs

Mechanical specs of the updated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT remain unaltered. The modern roadster employs a 648cc parallel-twin engine which pushes out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is linked to a six-speed gearbox.

Vinod K. Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield said “The launch of the 650 Twins marked a new chapter for Royal Enfield and for the mid-sized motorcycle segment. The global success of these motorcycles over the last couple of years has been phenomenal with the Interceptor growing the 500cc+ category by more than 4-times in India, and also becoming the best selling naked motorcycle in the mid-sized category in the UK in 2020.”