Royal Enfield 650 Modified At Rs 1.5 L – Yamaha FZX LED, Fairing, Alloys

Because Royal Enfields are considered blank canvases, custom jobs like Kintsugi GT 650 fully-faired Cafe Racer are more appealing than stock

Do you want a fully-faired Cafe Racer with a proper retro appeal? Your options are pretty much nonexistent. There needs to be more Cafe Racers in the affordable category, to begin with. We only have Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 of the past and Continental GT 650 of the present. If you still want a fully-faired Cafe Racer, after-market modders like Renovatio Motor Works are your best friends.

This is a New-Delhi based modding company providing aftermarket custom jobs. Their latest modification is done on Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. The stock bike has been transformed into a fully faired Cafe Racer with a lot of flash value. It looks much more eye-catching than a stock bike and is a real head-turner.

Royal Enfield – Kintsugi GT 650

The name for this beauty, Kintsugi GT 650, was based on a concept of embracing flaws and imperfections. The enthusiastic Akash Kamble of Renovatio Motor Works has put in a lot of thought and effort in creating this eye candy of a machine for a customer. Modification cost is Rs. 1.5 lakh, over the cost of a base vehicle, and it is worth every penny.

For starters, there was no effort to make it bulbous and look like a thick boy. Instead, this custom fairing is made to complement the sleek body and profile of a stock donor bike. This looks cohesive and like it was meant to go on a Continental GT 650. There are scoops on this fairing for air intake and exposed engine guard. There are frame sliders on this as well.

The sleek front cowl houses an aftermarket headlight from Yamaha FZ-X with LED DRLs and a projector headlight intact. Turn indicators seem to be bar end types at front, while there are minimalist LED turn indicators at the rear. Bar end mirrors would have completed the look fabulously, but custom jobs usually go with the customer’s taste.

Seat has a quilted pattern cover and a custom cowl. This cowl is removable and can accommodate a pillion. Taillight is integrated into this cowl and comes straight from a Benelli bike. Front forks, engine and exhaust system are finished in gloss black, which looks very appealing.

Add-Ons

18” Wire-spoke wheels from stock donor bike are replaced with 17” alloy wheels. Front-wheel is wrapped with 110/70-17 Apollo H1 Alpha and 150/60-17 at the rear. Front-wheel is finished in a tasty gold shade and at the rear, the owner requested a metal disc finished in gloss black to be incorporated without a welding job on rims. Kudos to the team to pull it off neatly.

Kintsugi GT 650’s fuel tank, rear cowl and fairing are finished in Icy White with dashes of Cosmic Blue with golden pin striping. There are no changes mechanically and the 648 cc parallel-twin engine is retained with 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Looking at the finished product, the quoted Rs. 1.5 lakh seems to be well worth it.

