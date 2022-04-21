Royal Enfield 650 Modified Into 865cc Cafe Racer For Rs 4.5 Lakh

The entire mod job, inclusive of the big bore, has cost around Rs 4.50 lakh, making it more expensive than the stock Royal Enfield 650

Relationship between Royal Enfield motorcycles and the aftermarket industry goes decades back. Needless to say, the Chennai-based bikemaker is the most loved brand in the aftermarket industry. Over the years, we have come to witness some very unique and aesthetically pleasing mod jobs.

Some works are focussed on enhancing the looks while some are centred around their performance. The latest example caters to the latter. In a video posted on YouTube channel BikeWithGirl, the vlogger presents a custom-made bike that has been built on Royal Enfield 650 Twin.

Royal Enfield 650 Modified Into 865cc

This modification has been done by Debashish and his team of Pune-based workshop Ricochet Motorcycles. Design of the custom-built bike has been updated for the better as it commands a more prominent road presence. It gets a custom-stitched single-piece saddle with a ribbed pattern and a cowl at rear. Also, it gets custom-built side body panels with the branding of Ricochet Motorcycles.

Weight of the bike has been significantly reduced with the help of custom materials used for the clip-on handlebar, carbon fibre mudguard at front, and key lock structure. Further, the front fender has been chopped short while the rear unit has been removed to restrict additional weight. Red highlights on fuel tank and brake callipers against the black background create a nice contrasting appeal.

Powertrain Updates

However, the big deal is underneath the metal as mentioned earlier since plenty of mechanical tweaks have been made to the motorcycle. For starters, the engine has been bored out for a greater displacement. This has been achieved by using an extended sleeve for the piston to move, thus, increasing the volume of the cylinders.

Along with bored-out cylinders, alterations have been made to the gearing as well with a larger sprocket with extra teeth used. It also receives an upgraded drag chain to sustain high power driving. The change in sprocket and drivetrain has resulted in a 25% increase in initial acceleration.

Updated Dynamics

Exact performance figures from the bored-out engine haven’t been revealed, but the bike will be taken to a dyno test centre where it will be evaluated. To complement the additional performance, braking has been made stronger with twin discs at front powered by a 4-piston twin calliper. The rear disc brake setup remains stock.

The bike now rides on lighter aluminium rims shod with performance tyres. Another major component where weight has been reduced is a custom handmade twin exhaust pipe and mufflers. Moreover, riding characteristics have also been tweaked thanks to the stock suspension setup replaced by an aftermarket unit sourced from Benelli. Further, springs have been designed in-house to match the suspension.