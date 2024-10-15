Royal Enfield 650 Scram Spied Undisguised – Yellow and White Dual Tone Colour

Upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Scram will have multiple distinctive features in comparison to RE’s existing 650cc bikes

Royal Enfield is working on several new bikes across the 350cc, 450cc and 650cc segments. In the 650cc space, one of the most anticipated motorcycle launches is a new scrambler model. It will go on sale as the Interceptor Bear 650. The name was registered last year in 2023.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Scram – Styling and features

Test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months, indicating that the bike will be launched soon. Now, a fully undisguised, production-ready version has leaked online – donning dual tone paint scheme of yellow and white with black stripes on the fuel tank and blue coloured seat.

A quick glance reveals that the new scrambler bike has the DNA of Interceptor 650. Some of the borrowed equipment includes the fuel tank and the tubular steel chassis. However, as the Interceptor Bear 650 will have relatively better off-roading capabilities, it gets a more robust suspension setup.

One of the key differences is longer suspension travel, as compared to other 650cc bikes from Royal Enfield. Interceptor Bear 650 gets USD forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. In comparison, the existing Interceptor 650 has telescopic front forks. The dual rear shock absorbers seem common, but the Bear 650 has a new spring/damper unit. It does not get the gas reservoirs in use with existing Interceptor 650.

Interceptor Bear 650 is likely to be offered with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. These are shod with knobby profiled dual-purpose tubeless tyres. With a new suspension setup and tyres, it appears that Interceptor Bear 650 will have better off-roading capabilities. It should be able to handle mild off-road tracks with ease.

New equipment

Talking about some of the unique aspects of Interceptor Bear 650, the bike has a two-into-one exhaust setup. The perforated heat shield is functionally relevant and also enhances the bike’s rugged character. The merged exhaust setup is a first for a Royal Enfield bike. It will ensure an agile performance across both urban roads and off-road tracks. With the new exhaust, the bike will be lighter, which in turn will increase its power to weight ratio.

Another feature that adds more dynamism is the oval, race-style number boards. Other key highlights of Interceptor Bear 650 include circular headlamp, all-LED lighting, circular rear-view mirrors, braced handlebar, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, new mudguards and an upswept exhaust. Overall, Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 looks attractive with its minimalistic, neo-retro aesthetics. Tech kit will include a circular TFT instrument screen. Something similar to that of Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450. With the Royal Enfield app, users will be able to access various connected features including full map navigation.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 – Performance

Engine will be the same as other 650cc Royal Enfield bikes. The 648cc, inline twin cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC unit churns out 47 PS and 52.3 Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed gearbox. Overall ride dynamics could be relatively better, owing to the bike’s lightweight profile and distinct ergonomics. Debut is likely to take place at the EICMA 2024 next month.

