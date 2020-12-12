Royal Enfield 650 Twins To Get Alloys By Feb 2021 – Ahead Of Cruiser Launch

Ever since the launch of 650 Twins, select customers have been waiting for alloys wheels option

To ensure that customers have access to all options they might wish for, Royal Enfield will soon be launching alloy wheels for its popular 650 twins, Interceptor and Continental GT. The alloy wheels will be offered as an accessory. 650 twins currently utilize spoke wheels, which is one of the key design elements that give the motorcycles their retro flavour.

Testing and validation

In response to an owner of Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield said that they are currently carrying out extensive durability and validation testing for the new cast alloy wheels. Once that is complete and if things progress as per plans, the new alloy wheels could be launched around February 2021.

It is also to be noted here, that the upcoming Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser, which has been spied on test in Chennai, was seen with alloys wheels. Most likely, it is this alloy wheel design, which will also be seen on board the 650 Twins Interceptor and Continental GT. Launch of the Cruiser 650 is scheduled for sometime next year.

Customers wanting the new alloy wheels will be able to select the same via the company’s MiY (Make It Yours) customization platform. It can be done via the company’s website, mobile app or at the dealership. In addition to 650 twins, the personalization platform is also available for Classic 350 and recently launched Meteor 350. Other motorcycles such as Bullet and Himalayan will be included in the online configurator program in the future.

Alloy wheels more practical?

When launched, the new alloy wheels will be shod with tubeless tyres. Many users will find this as a more practical choice, as tubeless tyres don’t need to be taken out in case of a puncture. However, true-blue retro enthusiasts are unlikely to ditch the spoke wheels. Apart from being more elegant, spoke wheels also offer other benefits such as better ability to absorb shocks and vibrations. They are also considered more rugged than alloy wheels.

Earlier, Royal Enfield had done something similar with its top selling Classic 350 motorcycle. As customers would often install aftermarket alloys and exhausts on their Classic 350, Royal Enfield launched its own range of official and legal aftermarket accessories. These included multiple options for exhausts and alloy wheels.

Tripper navigation

In the near future, 650 Twins are also expected to get Tripper navigation that is standard equipment on-board Meteor 350. This is a first-in-segment feature and has been appreciated by several users. With the Tripper system, users don’t need to mount their smartphones on their motorcycle. For 650 twins, a larger version is currently under development. Along with the directions, the updated Tripper system will also display notifications. Meteor’s Tripper system is expected to be introduced in other Royal Enfield motorcycles as well.

Launched in 2018, 650 twins share several components including the engine. The 648-cc, parallel twin cylinder unit is capable of generating 47 bhp of max power and 52 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and equipped with a slipper clutch.

