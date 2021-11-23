Royal Enfield 650 Twins Limited Edition Launched – Celebrates 120th Anniversary

To celebrate the 120th anniversary of the brand, Royal Enfield has launched new limited edition of their Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 range

Royal Enfield journey started in 1901, which is when their first motorcycle was launched. The first RE motorcycle was launched at Stanley Cycle Show in London. Today, at the EICMA 2021 show in Milan, Royal Enfield is celebrating the brand’s 120th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, Royal Enfield has announced the launch of limited edition 650 Twins – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Both these motorcycles will be available in all global markets, where they are present. A total of 480 motorcycles are on offer – 120 units for each India, Europe, Americas and South-East Asia. 60 units of INT 650 and 60 units of GT 650 per region. In India, these will go on sale on 6th Dec 2021. Registrations for the sale commence today at the official website.

Royal Enfield 650 Twins Limited Edition

In order to make it an exclusive affair, each of these bikes will feature a unique serial number on the tank top badge indicating that it is 1 of 60 unique motorcycles in any of the four regions mentioned around the world. These motorcycles will be exclusively available for online sale in India.

These new Royal Enfield 120th Anniversary Editions are cosmetically enhanced versions of the standard 650 Twin models but don’t receive any mechanical or feature updates. The limited-run models flaunt a special all-black paint scheme with hand-painted golden-coloured stripes on the fuel tank. Such craftsmanship is even witnessed in the company’s oldest model in production- Bullet, in its standard black variant.

This exclusivity is further accentuated by the addition of the Royal Enfield 120th Anniversary insignia on top of the tank. The fuel tank also features specially minted brass emblems embossed on the sides made in collaboration with the ‘Sirpi Senthil’ family. The glossy finish to the panels add a nice premium appeal to the motorcycles.

To provide a contrasting effect, Royal Enfield has blackened-out internals and mechanical components of the bikes such as engine, exhaust, front and rear suspension and handlebar with a matte treatment. The motorcycles will also be equipped with a range of genuine accessories such as flyscreens, engine guards, heel guards, touring and bar end mirrors amongst others in a black disguise to compliment the overall design.

Royal Enfield 650 Twins Limited Edition – Specs

As previously mentioned, there will be no mechanical changes to either of the motorcycles. This means both bikes will be powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin engine that pushes out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque.This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch as standard. Suspension duties are handled by conventional front forks and twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers.

Speaking on the launch, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “Few brands can celebrate the kind of legacy and history that Royal Enfield has enjoyed over the last century and a lot of this legacy is from the immense love the brand has received from riders through the ages.

There was simply no better way of celebrating this milestone than sharing a piece of it with our consumers around the world. We are delighted to bring the 120th Anniversary Edition 650 Twin motorcycles to enthusiasts around the world, and share the brand’s legacy with them. Both the Interceptor and the Continental GT are hugely successful around the world today, as they were in the 1960’s, and truly represent our heritage of making simple and enjoyable motorcycles.”