Royal Enfield 650 Vs New BSA Gold Star – Specs Compared

BSA Gold Star derives inspiration from original 350cc/500cc Gold Star that was a popular choice in 40s-50s in UK

As part of its plan to expand its global footprint, Classic Legends recently unveiled all-new Gold Star in UK. It is possible that the bike may be launched in India at a later date. BSA Gold Star will primarily rival Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The latter has significant fan following, both in India and overseas markets.

BSA has potential, as the brand is loved by many enthusiasts in European countries, especially UK. To understand how their rivalry may take shape, here’s a quick comparison between BSA Gold Star vs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

Royal Enfield 650 Vs New BSA Gold Star – styling and features

Both bikes have retro styling with features such as round headlamp with chrome accents, round rear-view mirrors, circular instrument pods, wide handlebar and teardrop fuel tank. Metallic finish has been used on parts such as engine and exhaust. Both bikes use spoke wheels for enhanced retro feel.

Overall, BSA Gold Star has proportionately higher focus of retro styling in comparison to Interceptor. For true-blue retro enthusiasts, BSA Gold Star could be the preferred option. Interceptor is relatively tilted towards a contemporary look and feel, which appeals to younger audiences.

In terms of comfort, both bikes have ergonomically placed handlebar and centrally placed footpegs. Gold Star could do slightly better, as it has wide and longer seat. At 780 mm, seat height of Gold Star is lower in comparison to 804 mm of Interceptor. As compared to upswept exhaust of Interceptor, Gold Star’s straight exhaust reveals its road-biased character.

Gold Star vs. Interceptor 650 engine and specs

In terms of performance, there’s not much difference between the two bikes. BSA Gold Star is powered by a 652cc motor that generates 45 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Interceptor 650 has a 648cc parallel twin motor that makes 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm at 5,250 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed transmission. An additional gear on Interceptor can allow the bike to perform better while cruising on wide open roads.

As there’s no significant difference in power and torque, users are unlikely to feel any major change in ride dynamics. Power to weight ratio should also be close, as there’s only 4kg difference in weight. Gold Star is lighter at 198 kg, as compared to 202 kg Interceptor.

Suspension and braking configuration are quite similar. Both bikes have 41mm telescopic forks at front and twin rear shock absorbers with preload adjustability. 320 mm front disc is common whereas rear brakes are 255 mm on Gold Star and 240 mm on Interceptor. Dual-channel ABS is common as well.

Gold Star has 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, shod with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp 100/90 and 150/70 tyres, respectively. Interceptor has 18-inch wheels at both ends, shod with Ceat Zoomcruz 100/90 and 130/70 tyres, respectively.