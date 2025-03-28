Royal Enfield 650cc Bike Prices Compared – Twins, Classic, Bear, Shotgun, Super Meteor

Starting with the launch of 650 twins in 2018, Royal Enfield’s 650cc portfolio has now expanded to include a total of 6 bikes

Royal Enfield dominates the 500cc+ segment with market share of more than 90%. It’s made possible with the brand’s robust, affordably priced motorcycles and a diverse range of models to choose from. To better understand the available options, let’s compare Royal Enfield’s 650cc range from a price perspective.

Royal Enfield 650 twins – Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650

These continue to be the most affordable and the highest selling 650cc bikes from Royal Enfield. The Interceptor 650 is available in the price range of Rs 3.03 lakh to Rs 3.31 lakh. In comparison, the Continental GT 650 is priced in the range of Rs 3.19 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh. In the 500cc+ motorcycle segment, the 650 twins have the majority market share. Sales in February 2025 were at 2,882 units, commanding a market share of 60.94%. YoY growth was an impressive 39.23%, as compared to 2,070 units sold in February last year.

Classic 650

This was launched recently at a starting price of Rs 3.37 lakh. Top variant is available at Rs 3.50 lakh. While being aesthetically similar to the 350cc Classic, the 650cc Classic has larger dimensions. A total of four colour variants are on offer – Vallam Red (Rs 3.37 lakh), Bruntingthorpe Blue (Rs 3.37 lakh), Teal (Rs 3.41 lakh) and Black Chrome (Rs 3.50 lakh). Among the 650cc bikes from Royal Enfield, the Classic 650 is the heaviest at 243 kg.

It will be interesting to see if Classic 650 can achieve the same level of popularity as the Classic 350. In the 650cc segment, the newly launched Classic 650 has potential to emerge a bestseller. While the 650 twins may continue to retain the top position, Classic 650 can potentially race ahead of the Super Meteor 650.

Interceptor Bear 650

Launched in November 2024, Royal Enfield Bear 650 is available in the price range of Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 3.59 lakh. It is essentially a scrambler-style motorcycle, derived from the Interceptor 650. It has enhanced off-roading capability with high ground clearance of 184 mm and wheel combo of 19-inch front and 17-inch rear. A total of five variants are on offer – Boardwalk White (Rs 3.39 lakh), Petrol Green (Rs 3.44 lakh), Wild Honey (Rs 3.44 lakh), Golden Shadow (Rs 3.51 lakh) and Two Four Nine (Rs 3.59 lakh).

Shotgun 650

Launched in January 2024, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is available in the price range of Rs 3.59 lakh to Rs 3.73 lakh. Shotgun 650 is currently the 3rd best selling 650cc bike from Royal Enfield. Variants include Sheet Metal Grey (Rs 3.59 lakh), Drill green (Rs 3.70 lakh), Plasma Blue (Rs 3.70 lakh) and Stencil White (Rs 3.73 lakh). Shotgun 650 is positioned on the same platform as Super Meteor 650 and shares most of the components.

Super Meteor 650

Speaking of, Royal Enfield’s flagship 650cc bike, the Super Meteor 650 was launched in January 2023. It is currently the second best selling 650cc bike from Royal Enfield. In February, sales were at 1,183 units. Market share in 500cc+ motorcycle segment was at 25.02%. Super Meteor 650 is available in the price range of Rs 3.64 lakh to Rs 3.94 lakh. The Astral Black, Astral Blue and Astral Green colour variants are priced at Rs 3.64 lakh. Interstellar Green and Interstellar Grey variants are priced at Rs 3.79 lakh. Top-spec Celestial Red and Celestial Blue variants are priced at Rs 3.94 lakh.