Royal Enfield 650cc Bobber Classic Mod Job Based On Interceptor

Royal Enfield Interceptor is currently priced between Rs 2.74 lakh and Rs 2.95 lakh (both ex-showroom)

If you are into motorcycles, you would probably know that Royal Enfield bikes are the blue-eyed boys of the aftermarket industry. The simple and robust architecture of the motorcycles makes them very popular among modification workshops. The bikes are usually known for their retro-style design and hence provide a number of options for owners and modifiers in terms of modified styling.

Not just in India but Royal Enfield bikes are also famous in overseas aftermarket industries. We have got hold of images of a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which has been tastefully modified into a classic bobber. In this case, the aftermarket modification of the bike has been carried out by Hardcore Customs, an auto workshop based out of Cordoba in Argentina.

Custom Bobber Design

Images of the modified Interceptor have been shared on social media. The builder has claimed that the design of this RE Bobber has been inspired by Triumph Bonneville Bobber 1200 and its styling is evidence of it.

The stock Interceptor 650 has undergone several changes both cosmetic and mechanical in order to achieve this look. The motorcycle wears a Lava Orange or Orange Ember custom paint scheme which contrasts nicely with black theme of the rest of the motorcycle.

Upfront, it gets a smaller custom halogen headlamp unit with black bezels. Most of the components including front forks, rims and metallic spokes have been painted in black. The custom handlebar is also dipped in black, so are the bar-end rearview mirrors although the instrument cluster from the stock motorcycle has been carried forward. The custom front fender wears a vibrant orange colour.

The frame of Interceptor 650 has been tweaked to give it a Bobber-like styling while the rear subframe has been completely removed for this purpose. While the fuel tank has been carried over from the stock bike, it is now inclined more towards the rear and gets a blacked-out fuel filler cap as well. Since bobbers flaunt a minimalistic design, this modified Interceptor gets only a single side panel which also has been customised.

Change in ergonomics & hardware

The stock has been replaced by a single-seat saddle to make it look like a traditional bobber and gets an LED tail light placed right behind it. Since the seating setup has changed, the rear suspension now gets a mono-shock unit instead of dual shock absorbers. The rear fender has also been customised. Further, the frame, engine gearbox assembly and exhaust pipe and muffler have been finished in black with a semi-matte treatment.

Additionally, the rear tyre has been replaced by a fatter rubber which goes with the tradition of classic bobbers and adds to the overall muscular appeal. The ergonomics of the bike have also changed with the footpegs moved slightly forward to offer a more relaxing riding posture. Courtesy of a custom-built swingarm and a raked front suspension unit, wheelbase of the motorcycle has increased.

Interceptor 650 Engine Specs

Due to major changes in its design, many electrical components have been relocated as well. No changes have been made to the bike’s powertrain. Interceptor 650 is powered by a 648cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin motor that kicks out 47bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch as standard.

