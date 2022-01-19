Royal Enfield 650cc Bobber SG650 Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch

Royal Enfield is planning to launch atleast 3 new motorcycles in the 650cc segment this year

The upcoming 650cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield have been generating quite a bit of buzz on the internet of late. These motorcycles have made numerous appearances on social media in recent months – via spy shots.

Atleast 3 new 650cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield are expected this year. One is the Cruiser 650, second is Super Meteor 650 and third is Shotgun 650. Of the three, it is the latter which has now been spied. Images are credited to automotive enthusiast Deepthi, who spotted the test mule on the outer ring road in Chennai.

Royal Enfield 650cc Bobber SG650

Royal Enfield showcased the SG650 bobber concept at the 2021 EICMA show in Italy last year. It looks like the Bobber version of the Super Meteor 650. The test mule that has been spied, has its rear fully covered.

Shotgun 650 possesses all the styling elements usually associated with a modern classic motorcycle from Royal Enfield. It features neo-retro styling elements such as a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, single seat, dual exhaust in chrome finish and broad rear fenders.

The motorcycle offers a typical low-slung bobber stance which should offer comfortable riding ergonomics thanks to a low saddle, a wide handlebar pulled inwards. All this should enhance its credentials as a modern bobber.

Mechanical Specs & Features

Powering Shotgun will be a familiar 648cc parallel-twin motor that already propels Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. This power mill kicks out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.

Differences arise in the hardware department where Shotgun 650 is seen suspended on upside-down forks at front instead of conventional telescopic forks on the other 650 Twins. Rear suspension unit features twin shock absorbers as usual. Braking will be handled by single disc brakes at both ends with ByBre calipers aided by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

In terms of features, Shotgun 650 is expected to boast an all-LED illumination, a USB charger and a semi-digital instrument console. The instrument console should come with a Tripper Navigation Pod which displays turn-by-turn navigation when paired with the Royal Enfield App on the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth.

RE Shotgun 650 Launch

Launch timeline is not officially revealed. But considering that the motorcycle showcased at EICMA was a near-production ready unit – one can expect the launch to take place in the second half of 2022. Royal Enfield aims to launch 4 new motorcycles every year. This year, their first motorcycle is expected next month, in the form of Himalayan Scram 411.