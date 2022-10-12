Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser New Spy Shots – Debut Next Month Expected

While it will not have any direct rivals, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 can work as an affordable option in comparison to Kawasaki Vulcan S

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been spotted yet again on road tests, showcasing its prominent street presence, retro styling and relaxed ergonomics. Even when it is dimensionally huge, the bike has friendly vibes. It’s flowy design with curvy panelling is quite like an artwork created with great passion and finesse. It’s something that instantly draws you in and makes you want to take it out for a spin.

When launched, Super Meteor 650 is likely to be Royal Enfield’s new flagship bike. It will target both domestic and international markets, especially Europe. Launch price is expected to be around Rs 3.5 lakh, making it the most expensive Royal Enfield till date. However, it will still be almost half the price of other similar capacity cruisers such as Kawasaki Vulcan S (Rs 6.40 lakh).

Super Meteor 650 features

A top-of-the-line product from the Chennai-based manufacturer, Super Meteor 650 will be getting some premium hardware. Key among them is USD forks at front. Super Meteor will be among the first of Royal Enfield bikes to get USD forks. As of now, 650 twins Continental GT and Interceptor have standard telescopic forks at front.

USD forks offer multiple benefits such as improved stability, higher cornering speed and safer braking. At rear, Super Meteor has twin shocks, similar to the ones used on 650 twins. The bike has disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard. Front wheel is slightly larger, whereas the rear wheel has a wide tyre for optimal traction.

In terms of styling, Super Meteor 650 has round headlamp and rear view mirrors, tear-drop fuel tank, split seat, a long exhaust pipe and broad rear fender. The scooped-up rider seat comes with thick foam, which should ensure adequate comfort during long-distance touring. Handlebar is positioned at a raised height and the footpegs are forward set.

Super Meteor 650 specs

Powering Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be the same engine as used with 650 twins. The 648cc, parallel-twin, air-oil-cooled motor pumps 47.6 PS of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. Super Meteor 650 is expected to get assist and slipper clutch. For reference, the 649 cc, liquid cooled, parallel twin motor onboard Kawasaki Vulcan S generates 61 PS and 62.4 Nm.

Instrument cluster could be similar to that of Meteor 350. The bike has a larger semi-digital dial on the left and the smaller tripper navigation display on the right. Considering the growing preference for connectivity tech, Super Meteor 650 could get some new connectivity features.

Apart from Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield is working on a couple of other 650cc bikes as well. These will help the company to maintain its dominance in the middleweight segment. In 500cc+ motorcycle segment, 650 twins currently command a market share of more than 80%. New Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser is expected to make its global debut at the EICMA 2022 in Milan next month.

Image source