Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser To Be Launched As Super Meteor 650

Buoyed by success of 650cc twins, Royal Enfield is experimenting with more products in this segment

To maintain its dominance, Royal Enfield has plans to launch multiple products every year. The idea is to keep customers engaged and proactively fend off attack by new products being launched by rival OEMs. The first in this series of new launches was Meteor 350, which has already emerged as a popular choice in 350cc segment.

Then came the updated versions of Himalayan and 650 twins. More recently, the new gen Classic 350 was launched. Other expected products that have been spied several times on road tests include a new bike named Hunter 350 and the company’s flagship 650cc cruiser. Royal Enfield is also working on a 650cc roadster. It is now being reported that the cruiser 650 will debut next month as Super Meteor 650, at the EICMA 2021 in Milan, Italy.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 – design and features

Retro styling is clearly evident on Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cc cruiser. Some of the key features include round rear view mirrors, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, large seat, dual exhaust in chrome finish and broad rear fenders. The bike offers a comfortable riding stance with forward-set footpegs and ergonomically placed wide handlebar.

It is expected that Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser will get a range of hi-tech features. One of these will be Tripper navigation that was first introduced with Meteor 350. A new range of connected features could also be offered with 650cc cruiser.

Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser engine

Powering 650cc cruiser will be the same engine that is offered with Interceptor and Continental GT. The 648cc twin-cylinder, air/oil-cooled unit is capable of generating 47 hp of max power at 7150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. It utilizes a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. Power and torque output may be tweaked for 650cc cruiser, if needed.

Another notable thing about 650cc cruiser is that it will be the first Royal Enfield bike to utilize USD front forks. At the rear, the bike will have standard twin shock absorbers. It will have disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 – launch plans

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to be launched early next year. Earlier this year, the company had registered a new name ‘Royal Enfield Shotgun’. There are speculations that this name could be used for another variant (roadster) of the 650cc cruiser.

It could be priced in the range of Rs 4 lakh (ex-sh), which would be a good deal in this segment. The bike will also be made available in international markets. There, it will rival the likes of Honda Rebel, Kawasaki Vulcan 650 and Harley Davidson Street.

