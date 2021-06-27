Royal Enfield 650cc GT Modified With LED Ring, Bar-end Mirrors, Balloon Tyres

RE 650 twins have emerged as popular options in several global markets

Owing to their stunning looks, affordable pricing and relatively simple design architecture, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 are popular among customization enthusiasts. While we have seen several mod jobs in the domestic market, the international community too has started exploring the possibilities that exist with 650 twins.

A recent example is from Brazil, where M W Bike Customs has done a wonderful job in transforming Continental GT 650 into a sportier looking machine. This customization project features styling updates and utilizes several hand-made parts, accessories and aftermarket components.

Key customizations

At the front, the bike has been equipped with aftermarket LED headlamp and integrated LED DRL ring. The headlamp casing appears to be the stock unit. Rectangular stock turn indicators have been replaced with retro-styled tear-drop units. These appear to be LED units and come in a blacked out finish. The front fender has been shortened.

In other changes, the stock twin pod instrument cluster has been replaced with a single-pod unit. It sits towards the left, which is based on the asymmetrical design theme currently gaining popularity in the automotive space. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has a similar theme, where the primary instrument pod sits on the left. On the right, the motorcycle has the smaller Tripper navigation display screen.

Handlebars are the same as earlier, but stock rear view mirrors have been replaced with bar-end mirrors. Fuel tank is the same, but it gets a new coat of paint. A new logo and graphics are also part of the refreshed fuel tank.

Side profile features custom metal sheets that enhance the bike’s rugged character. Engine assembly gets an iron-grey coating and heel plates have carbon fibre finish. At the rear, the tail section has been shortened. Seat and rear cowl look familiar, but these are customized units in smaller size.

In terms of functionality, the customized bike has been equipped with balloon tyres at both ends. The tyres have ‘Royal Enfield‘ and ‘Cafe Racer’ printed on them in white shade. The bike continues using the stock 18-inch wheels. The modified bike can ensure comfortable rides, as stock rear suspension has been replaced with aftermarket units.

Continental GT 650 engine

It doesn’t seem like engine tweaks were part of this customization project. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is powered by a 648cc, parallel twin, air/oil-cooled motor. It is capable of generating 47 bhp of max power at 7150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. The bike utilizes a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.