Royal Enfield 650cc Himalayan Launch Confirmed Via Leaked Document

New 650 ADV being developed by Royal Enfield could get a new name instead of being branded under the Himalayan nameplate

One of the factors that have helped Royal Enfield thrive in 350cc segment is the multitude of options available to enthusiasts. The company is now looking to achieve something similar in 650cc space, where it already has a commanding position with a market share of more than 80%. Newer 650cc bikes will help sustain the momentum and tackle new and emerging rivals across domestic as well as international markets.

Royal Enfield’s 650cc family recently witnessed the unveil of Super Meteor 650cc cruiser. There are a couple of other 650cc bikes under development including a 650cc classic roadster and a scrambler. These have already been spied on road tests. Now, a leaked document has revealed that Royal Enfield is working on an entirely new 650cc Himalayan.

Royal Enfield 650cc Himalayan

In the leaked document, one can see the 650cc twins’ family tree. The Super Meteor 650 is also shown in the document, as a derivative of Interceptor 650. There are other new models and variants, but those have not been revealed. The silhouette of new 650cc Himalayan ADV bike is quite clear, which gives an idea about the bike’s look and feel and ergonomics.

While it is based on Interceptor, the new Royal Enfield 650cc ADV will have some major changes to its hardware. For example, it is likely to use a tweaked version of the frame and have a more robust and rugged suspension system. Recently unveiled Super Meteor 650 has a similar set of changes, in line with its cruiser profile.

Royal Enfield new 650cc Himalayan has a tall design with larger front wheel and long travel for front suspension. The bike has a large windshield and knuckle guards to provide protection against the elements. Other key highlights include a prominent sump guard, split seat design, upswept high-mounted exhaust, wire-spoke wheels and short tail section.

Riding ergonomics look fairly comfortable with raised handlebar and scooped rider seat. Seat height could be around 800 mm, which is ideal even for shorter users. The frame and other components will be made tougher to withstand the rigours an ADV bike has to go thorough.

Royal Enfield 650cc ADV engine, specs

Powering new 650cc Himalayan will be the 648cc parallel-twin motor that generates 47 bhp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It is possible that the engine may be slightly retuned to suit the needs of the ADV. The bike will have disc brakes at both ends and offered with switchable ABS.

Ride dynamics of Royal Enfield new 650cc ADV will be engineered to suit both on-road and off-road tracks. It will have the soul of Himalayan, while getting additional power boost to tackle more challenging terrains. The bike will be getting a range of accessories to enhance its touring capabilities.

