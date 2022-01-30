Royal Enfield 650cc Interceptor Modified Into Himalayan 650 ADV

UK-based Cooperb Motorcycles has converted a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 into a Himalayan which has been named Interlayan

Royal Enfield is probably the most popular Indian motorcycle brand in overseas markets. The bike maker is also very popular in the aftermarket industry both in India and abroad. We often come across Royal Enfield motorcycles undergoing some kind of modification on the internet.

Some of these custom-built bikes are curated tastefully and aesthetically pleasing to the eyes. One such example comes from the land of Royal Enfield’s origins. In the latest example, a stock Interceptor 650 has been modified into a Himalayan using an aftermarket body kit for the latter.

Royal Enfield 650cc Interceptor Modified – ‘Interlayan’

A video of the same has been uploaded by Cooperb Motorcycles on their YouTube channel. The motorcycle shop based out of Wellingborough in the United Kingdom has built several custom motorcycle projects in the past. Its latest creation is an Interceptor converted into a Himalayan which Cooperb is calling Interlayan 650 which is an interesting amalgam of ‘Inter’ceptor and Him‘alayan’.

The modifier reveals that it isn’t a finished project and that the Royal Enfield 650cc Himalayan / Interlayan 650 is yet to undergo a few more modifications in order to become a proper adventure tourer. Still, the motorcycle has already undergone several mod jobs which have altered the bike’s appearance. For starters, the stock wheels have been replaced with wire-spoked wheels with a golden paint job around rims.

The wheels are now shod with dual-purpose tyres which would aid the bike during soft roading. Front suspension has been modified and now features fork gaiters. A signature windscreen, plastic front fender and beak have been added to the bike’s face. Even the stock headlight of Interceptor has been replaced with the ones used in the adventure tourer.

The handlebar of the Interlayan has been changed but the twin-pod instrument cluster has been retained. Another major update is the incorporation of a new chiselled fuel tank similar to one seen in Himalayan. The aftermarket body kit also consists of metal frames that protect the body and even acts as mounting points for pannier boxes and jerry cans.

The most significant alteration is a new single-side exhaust canister instead of dual canisters, one on each side in the stock Interceptor. Other functional updates made include hand-guards, an engine underbelly crash guard and aftermarket rearview mirrors finished in black bezels. The stock single-piece, flat seat has been retained as of now but will be replaced soon.

Interceptor 650: Specs

Powering Interceptor 650 is a 648cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled motor that kicks out 47 bhp and a peak torque of 52 Nm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. Brakes are single discs at both ends with a 320mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear aided by a dual-channel ABS as standard.