Royal Enfield 650cc Continental GT Modified Into A Racing Machine

The modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 gets carbon fiber panels, a bigbore kit and a lot more

With their simple mechanical and electronic architectures, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 have quickly established themselves as modifiers’ delight. Since their global debut we have come across numerous tastefully modified RE 650s but this one, executed by UK-based Partridge Design, is one of the sharpest we have seen.

Modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Conceived and executed by Anthony Partridge who co-hosts Goblin Works Garage show on Discovery Channel, this modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 came with a simple brief from RE’s head of industrial design Adrian Sellers – “to build a thoroughbred racer”. That is exactly what Anthony set out to build.

The end result is a sharp looking racing equipment swathed in exotic carbon fiber elements which hardly has anything in common with the stock Continental GT 650. However, the modified bodykit is designed with the help of 3D printing technology to be able to fit a stock motorcycle quickly and easily. So, it is not just a one-off project for a TV show but it is also a commercially available kit any Conti 650 owner could purchase.

Custom parts

Forming the centerpiece of the race bike’s styling is its carbon-fiber fuel tank which was custom made by GIA Engineering. The Racefit fuel filler cap is an art in itself. The custom swing arm was also GIA’s handwork. The custom motorcycle is suspended by premium Ohlins FGR300 inverted telescopic forks at the front and Ohlins TTX GP Pro monoshock at the rear.

The modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 boasts of Moto GP-like quick-release axles which hold BST carbon fiber wheels. The tyres are Dunlop Sportmax GPA units. Braking is taken care of by Galfer discs with nickel plated Brembo calipers, Venhill brake lines and Magura front master cylinder. Magura also supplied the racer’s hydraulic clutch system.

The motorcycle also gets a new rear sub-frame, complete with a fresh carbon fiber tailpiece. Some tweaks were made to the frame so as to accommodate wider rear wheel. Other noteworthy items on the motorcycle include Motogadget electronic elements, Rizoma clip-on handlebar, foot pegs, mirrors and turn indicators, Highsider LED headlamp, Reese Racing switch gear and Antigravity lithium-ion battery.

The engine

Powering this modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a modified 750 cc engine with S&S Cycle bigbore kit with custom power commander, foam filter and a hand-made exhaust system. Power and torque figures are not being discussed but it is definitely well over the stock motorcycle’s hp and Nm respectively.

Partridge Design pitted its creation against the stock motorcycle on a test track under icy conditions. Not surprisingly, it was observed that the custom GT 650 was much faster, sharper and more fun to ride than what rolls off RE’s assembly line.

1 of 7

Source