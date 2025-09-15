Royal Enfield 650cc New Prices (Up To Rs 30k Hike) – INT, GT, Classic, Shotgun, Bear, SM

Royal Enfield’s 650cc motorcycle lineup – including Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, Classic 650 and Bear 650 – has witnessed a sharp increase in prices following the revised GST slab. With large-capacity motorcycles now taxed at 40% GST, ex-showroom prices of the 650 range have risen by around 7.3%, translating to a hike between Rs 22,500 to nearly Rs 30,000 depending on the variant.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 New Prices GST 2.0

The popular Interceptor 650 now starts at Rs 3.32 lakh for Cali Green and Canyon Red, up from Rs 3.09 lakh earlier, a hike of Rs 22,522. The Sunset Strip variant is priced at Rs 3.40 lakh (+Rs 23,117), while Barcelona Blue and Black Ray are listed at Rs 3.51 lakh (+Rs 23,861). The top-spec Mark 2 variant now costs Rs 3.62 lakh, up by Rs 24,604.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 New Prices GST 2.0

The café racer Continental GT 650 also sees similar hikes. British Racing Green and Rocker Red are now priced at Rs 3.49 lakh each, reflecting an increase of Rs 23,712. Apex Grey and Slip Stream Blue are listed at Rs 3.71 lakh (+Rs 25,199), while the chrome-finished Mr Clean variant sees the highest bump, now retailing at Rs 3.78 lakh, a rise of Rs 25,645.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 New Prices GST 2.0

The recently launched Classic 650 retro cruiser also receives a similar price adjustment. Vallam Red and Bruntingthorpe Blue are now priced at Rs 3.61 lakh (+Rs 24,633). Teal is listed at Rs 3.65 lakh (+Rs 24,958), while the premium Black Chrome variant tops the lineup at Rs 3.75 lakh, up by Rs 25,607.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 New Prices GST 2.0

The custom-inspired Shotgun 650 too becomes more expensive. Plasma Blue and Drill Green are priced at Rs 4.05 lakh, marking a Rs 27,674 increase. The Stencil White variant sits higher at Rs 4.08 lakh, a hike of Rs 27,889.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 New Prices GST 2.0

The flagship cruiser Super Meteor 650 records the steepest hikes in the segment. Entry-level Astral Green and Astral Black are priced at Rs 3.98 lakh, up by Rs 27,208. Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green retail at Rs 4.15 lakh (+Rs 28,347), while the Celestial Blue and Celestial Red top-spec trims now cost Rs 4.32 lakh each, a jump of Rs 29,486.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 New Prices GST 2.0

The Bear 650, Royal Enfield’s scrambler-style machine, has also been affected. Board Walk is priced at Rs 3.71 lakh (+Rs 25,345), Wild Honey and Petrol Green at Rs 3.77 lakh each (+Rs 25,720), Golden Shadow at Rs 3.84 lakh (+Rs 26,243), and the Two Four Nine special edition at Rs 3.93 lakh (+Rs 26,841).

Impact of GST Hike

The GST reform has moved big-capacity motorcycles into the 40% tax bracket, resulting in uniform hikes across the 650cc portfolio. While Royal Enfield continues to dominate the mid-size motorcycle space, this price increase of Rs 22,000–29,000 will make the 650 range less accessible than before. Despite the revised prices, the 650cc models remain the most affordable twin-cylinder motorcycles in India, retaining their value proposition against rivals in the segment.

