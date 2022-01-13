Royal Enfield 650cc Prices Jan 2022 – Hiked By Up To Rs 6.7k

Starting price of Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 is now Rs 3,02,780 and Rs 2,85,970, respectively

At the start of new year, Royal Enfield has increased prices of its motorcycles including Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. The latest round of price hike is likely due to increase in production cost. Even with the price hike, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 continue to be the most affordable 650cc bikes in the country.

Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650 new prices January 2022

Price of Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been increased in the range of Rs 4,701 to Rs 6,711. Continental GT 650 British Racing Green and Rocker Red are now available at Rs 3,02,780, as compared to Rs 2,98,079 earlier. New price of Ventura Storm and Dux Deluxe colour variants is Rs 3,11,193, as compared to Rs 3,06,36 earlier. Top-spec Mr Clean is available at Rs 3,26,887, as compared to Rs 3,20,176 earlier.

Interceptor 650 prices have been increased in the range of Rs 4,452 to Rs 6,382. Interceptor 650 Canyon Red, Orange Crush and Ventura Blue start at Rs 2,85,970, as compared to Rs 2,81,518 earlier. Baker Express, Downtown Drag and Sunset Strip new price is Rs 2,94,383, as compared to Rs 2,89,806 earlier. Top-spec Mark 2 variant will now cost Rs 3,10,001, as compared to Rs 3,03,619 earlier.

Before this, Royal Enfield had increased prices of Continental GT and Interceptor in July last year. At that time, the company had said that rise in input costs has made it unavoidable to share some of the additional burden with customers.

In July 2021, Continental GT had become costlier in the range of Rs 6,379 to Rs 6,809. Percentage increase was in the range of 2.17% to 2.19%. Interceptor prices were increased in the range of Rs 6,151 to Rs 6,486. Percentage increase was 2.18% to 2.23%

2022 Royal Enfield 650cc – No updates

There are no styling or performance updates with the recent price hike. Both bikes continue with their neo-retro styling. Key features include round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, fork gaiters, minimalistic profile, semi-digital instrument console, classic spoke wheels, upswept exhaust and liberal use of chrome highlights.

Both bikes share the same 648cc, parallel twin, air/oil cooled motor that generates 47 bhp of max power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. Chassis comprises a tubular steel frame with bolted trussing, integrated with 41mm telescopic front forks and twin coil-over shocks at rear.

Continental GT and Interceptor have 18-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 100/90 front and 130/70 rear tyres. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc bikes

To provide more options to enthusiasts in 650cc segment, Royal Enfield is working on at least two new 650cc bikes. One of this will be a cruiser, likely to be named as Super Meteor 650. Second model is a Classic-styled 650cc motorcycle, likely to be named as Shotgun 650. Both bikes will be using the same engine as that of Continental GT and Interceptor. Launch is expected later this year.