Royal Enfield 750cc Spied – Fairing, Front Dual Disc, Long Seat, New Engine

Upcoming Royal Enfield Faired Motorcycle Spotted: A New Chapter in Performance and Design with Potential 750cc Engine

Royal Enfield continues to captivate motorcycle enthusiasts with exciting developments in its mid-capacity range. The latest spy shots of a new faired motorcycle, likely based on the Continental GT 650, bring fresh intrigue as the brand explores expanding its offerings. Adding to the excitement, this is likely the first Royal Enfield which will be powered by a larger 750cc engine.

Royal Enfield 750cc Faired Motorcycle Spied

Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiasts Daniel M and Matthews, who managed to spot this new motorcycle in Chennai. This new motorcycle, which could be positioned as a sportier iteration of the Continental GT 650, features several key updates.

The most noticeable change is the fairing, which is more substantial and extends lower than the bikini fairing seen on earlier test mules. This new design not only adds visual appeal but also hints at improved aerodynamics and potential touring capabilities. The fairing integrates turn indicators, and the front continues to sport the signature circular LED headlight, maintaining the brand’s classic aesthetic.

The test bike is equipped with sporty clip-on handlebars that promise a committed, cafe racer riding position. The longer seat design indicates an added focus on rider and pillion comfort for extended rides. Alloy wheels, a black exhaust, and tubeless tyres further enhance the bike’s modern appearance and performance attributes.

The dual front disc setup is also visible, which could mean improved braking efficiency and a move towards enhanced safety. The presence of a concealed digital display unit inside the fairing points to a sleeker cockpit design.

Potential Upgrade: 750cc Engine Development

One of the most exciting developments is the potential introduction of a 750cc parallel-twin engine. It has been rumoured since a few years now that Royal Enfield has been working on increasing the displacement of its existing 650cc engine to 750cc. This new powertrain is expected to deliver more power than the current 46 bhp output, providing an even more thrilling ride.

The latest Royal Enfield motorcycle spied here, is carrying a new engine casing, which is likely to be the 750cc and not the 650cc on offer currently. This test mule features dual front brake discs—a first for Royal Enfield—indicating that the brand may be exploring component testing to match the increased power of the 750cc engine.

A Broader 650cc and 750cc Lineup

This new faired model will join Royal Enfield’s robust 650cc lineup, which includes the Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, Bear 650, and the recently showcased Classic 650. If the faired model receives the new 750cc engine, it would set a new benchmark for performance in Royal Enfield’s portfolio. The current 650cc twin engine is already celebrated for its refinement, smooth NVH levels, and torque-rich delivery, and the larger 750cc variant is expected to enhance these attributes further.