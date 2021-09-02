Royal Enfield Aug 2021 Sales – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield dominates the 350cc motorcycle segment commanding market share of close to 95%

In August 2021, the total of Royal Enfield’s domestic sales and exports is at 45,860 units. That’s a drop of -9%, as compared to 50,144 units in August last year. This drop is likely due to launch of all-new Classic 350. It seems like many customers had postponed their plans in wait for new Classic 350. More clarity will emerge next month when we get to see the numbers for September 2021.

Royal Enfield 350cc Sales

In 350cc segment, Royal Enfield currently has bikes like Classic 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350 and Electra 350. Sales and exports in August were at 38,572 units. YoY growth is down -17%, as compared to 46,357 units in August last year.

However, when we look at Year-to-Date data, Royal Enfield has registered strong double-digit growth. Sales and exports during the period from Apr-21 to Aug-21 is at 1,82,681 units. That’s a growth of 35%, as compared to 1,35,174 units during the same period last year.

Royal Enfield 400cc-650cc Sales

Beyond 350cc, Royal Enfield has the Himalayan and 650 twins (Interceptor and Continental GT). All these are among the most preferred Royal Enfield bikes in international markets. In August, sales and exports of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc were at 7,288 units. YoY numbers have close to doubled, as compared to 3,787 units in August last year.

Comparing the numbers on Year-to-Date basis, the growth is much higher at 145%. From Apr-21 to Aug-21, sales and exports of 350cc+ motorcycles are at 30,857 units. In comparison, the numbers were 12,573 units during the corresponding period last year.

Royal Enfield exports August 2021

In terms of volumes, the primary contributors are Meteor 350, Himalayan and 650 twins. Other bikes like Classic 350, Classic 500, and Bullet 350 are also exported. However, their numbers are much less in comparison.

In August 2021, Royal Enfield exported a total of 6,790 units. YoY growth is at 164%, as compared to 2,573 units exported in August last year. For the period Apr-21 to Aug-21, export numbers are at 30,501 units. That’s a massive leap of 317%, as compared to 7,312 units exported during the same period last year.

MoM growth stays buoyant

Royal Enfield overall MoM growth (sales + exports) for August is at 4.14%. The numbers were 44,038 units in July 2021. In 350cc space, MoM growth is up by 2.71%, as compared to 37,556 units in July 2021. In 350cc+ segment, MoM growth is up by 12.43%. The numbers in July 2021 were at 6,482 units.

Talking about domestic sales numbers, MoM growth is down -0.56% in comparison to 39,290 units sold in July 2021. In exports, MoM growth has improved by 43.01% in comparison to 4,748 units exported in July 2021.

As the festive season has begun and will continue through November, motorcycle sales can be expected to register strong growth in the coming months. It is possible that Royal Enfield may utilize this opportunity to introduce new products in the market. Options include Hunter 350, Roadster 650, and Royal Enfield Scram.