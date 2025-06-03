Royal Enfield Bear 650 Gets More Hardcore With Fuel Fury 650 Build

Fury 650 custom scrambler gets a range of off-road focused equipment upgrades, but retains the core hardware including the engine and chassis

While Royal Enfield bikes are hugely popular in their stock form, custom jobs have opened up many exciting new possibilities for enthusiasts. In the latest custom project, A Royal Enfield Bear 650 has been transformed into Fury 650, primed for desert races. Let’s check out the details.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Gets More Hardcore

This modification project is led by Fuel Motorcycles, a Barcelona-based customization shop. It is in collaboration with Royal Enfield, with assistance provided from Spain-based Bandarra Motorcycles. As evident in the images, Fury 650 has received a larger 21-inch wheel at the front. It replaces the 19-inch wheel in use with the stock Bear 650. At the rear, the 17-inch wheel size has been retained. However, the Fury 650 gets Mitas Dakar 6 tires to ensure optimal off-road traction across desert environments.

At the front, Fury 650 gets dual headlights with a rugged tubular protector. The bike uses modified enduro forks at front, which have been specially designed for desert needs. At the rear, the bike gets Bitubo shock absorbers with gas canister. These are fully adjustable and extended. While the fuel tank has been retained in its stock form, it gets grip pads. Fury 650 gets a custom foam seat with waterproof Alcantara top layer and contrasting red stitching.

While the Bear 650 uses the Tripper Dash, the Fury 650 has been fitted with a retro-styled instrument console. It has an integrated navigation system with GPS roadbook, tachometer, odometer, speedometer and rally controls. There’s a Motogadget unit as well for essential data readout.

An off-road focused exhaust has been used, although the sleek design seems familiar to the stock unit. At the rear, Fury 650 gets a beautifully crafted rear fender, handmade from fiberglass material. Other customizations include a raised front fender, rally pegs, skid plate, foam grips and handguards.

Tribute to Fury 500 and Eddie Mulder

Royal Enfield Bear 650 gets its name from Eddie Mulder’s 1960 Big Bear Run victory. It was a historic event, as Mulder, just 16 at that time, had won the gruelling 150-mile desert race against 765 competitors. Only 197 riders were able to complete the race. Eddie Mulder won the race, even after facing events like a crash that damaged the bike’s shock absorber, handlebar and exhaust.

The bike Mulder used in the race was a 500cc Royal Enfield Fury, the primary inspiration for customized Fury 650. Eddie Mulder’s Fury 500 had the ‘249’ number plate, which has been used in this customization project. Even Royal Enfield offers a ‘Two Four Nine’ variant, which is the top variant priced at Rs 3.59 lakh. This variant also has the 249 number on the side panels. The modified Fury 650 has a chequered flag livery, something similar to that of the ‘Two Four Nine’ variant. However, the format is different and the custom bike comes with additional Big Bear Run graphics.