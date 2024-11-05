Royal Enfield Bear 650 Launch Price Rs 3.39 Lakh to Rs 3.59 Lakh

Bear 650 is the 5th 650cc platform motorcycle from Royal Enfield – First four being INT 650, Conti 650, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield, a brand known for its stronghold in the 350cc-450cc and 650cc motorcycle segments, has introduced an exciting new addition to its lineup: the Bear 650. This scrambler, built on the INT 650 platform, combines rugged style with modern features and is priced from Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). With this launch, Royal Enfield continues to expand its dominance in the mid-sized motorcycle market, catering to riders seeking both classic charm and adventure-ready performance.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 – Colours and Prices

The new Royal Enfield Bear 650 has been introduced with a range of colour options, each priced uniquely. Starting with the base colour, Broadwalk White, the price is set at Rs 3.39 lakh. For those who prefer a more distinctive look, the Petrol Green and Wild Honey colours are available, both priced at Rs 3.44 lakh.

The Golden Shadow variant, slightly more premium, comes in at Rs 3.51 lakh. At the top of the range is the Two Four Nine colour, priced at Rs 3.59 lakh. In comparison, Interceptor 650 is priced from Rs 3.03 lakh, Continental GT 650 is priced from Rs 3.19 lakh, Shotgun 650 is priced from Rs 3.59 lakh and Super Meteor 650 is priced from Rs 3.64 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

1 – Broadwalk White: Rs 3.39 lakh

2 – Petrol Green: Rs 3.44 lakh

3 – Wild Honey: Rs 3.44 lakh

4 – Golden Shadow: Rs 3.51 lakh

5 – Two Four Nine: Rs 3.59 lakh

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Styling

Royal Enfield Bear 650, a scrambler-style motorcycle built on the Interceptor 650 platform, introduces a rugged look with features tailored for adventurous rides. It sports chunky MRF Nylorex tyres, rounded side body panels, and distinctive race plate-style side panels. The bike is equipped with LED headlamps, taillamps, and turn indicators, enhancing both visibility and modern appeal.

In terms of technology, the Bear 650 includes a TFT display, also seen on the Guerrilla and Himalayan models, offering Bluetooth connectivity and Google Maps casting for easy navigation. Embracing true scrambler ergonomics, it features a raised handlebar and forward-set foot pegs, ensuring a comfortable riding posture for both city and off-road journeys.

The Bear 650 rolls on an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, though it lacks a tubeless option. Ground clearance is rated at 184mm, seat height at 830mm, and the bike has a kerb weight of 216 kg, making it capable of handling rough terrain.

RE Bear 650 – Engine, Transmission, and Suspension

The Bear 650 is powered by Royal Enfield’s 648cc parallel-twin engine, shared with other 650 models, delivering 46 hp at 5,150 rpm and 56.5 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. For suspension, it uses Showa’s USD big piston forks in the front with 130mm of travel, and Showa Twin tube RSU at the rear with 115mm travel, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride.

Braking is managed by a 320mm front disc and a 270mm rear disc, with the option to switch off the rear ABS—ideal for challenging terrain. Additionally, the Bear 650 adopts a new 2-into-1 exhaust setup, shedding weight compared to the traditional dual exhaust system. This design choice aligns with its scrambler identity, optimizing it for both performance and style.