Royal Enfield Bear 650 Scrambler Teased Before Launch – 5th Nov Debut

With a more versatile character, Royal Enfield Bear 650 can target a broader segment of users – Debut on 5th November, 2024

Royal Enfield’s 650cc portfolio will soon have new additions such as Classic 650 Twin, Bullet 650 Twin and Himalayan 650. Earlier today, we also saw updated 2025 Interceptor 650 spy shots. Another new 650cc bike will be a scrambler model, expected to go on sale as the Bear 650. This name has been trademarked across multiple global markets as well. Now, RE has also dropped the first official teaser.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Teaser Out

The 10 second teaser video shared by Royal Enfield gives a glimpse of what is to come along with the debut date. The caption reads – “CAUTION HAS BEEN CHASING US. BUT WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN QUICKER.” The teaser ends with the date 5th November and the image of what looks like a bear. Take a look at the teaser below.

Test mule sightings reveal that the new Royal Enfield scrambler bike is based on the Interceptor 650. The tubular steel chassis and the design of the fuel tank are the same as that of Interceptor 650. But the suspension setup is different, positioned higher to achieve a longer suspension travel in comparison to other Royal Enfield 650cc bikes. Bear 650 gets USD forks at front in comparison to the telescopic units seen with Interceptor 650.

At the rear, the scrambler model has dual shock absorbers, similar to that of Interceptor 650. However, Bear 650 uses different spring/damper units that miss out on the gas reservoirs seen with Interceptor 650. RE Bear 650 is expected to get a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combo. These have dual-purpose block-pattern tyres, likely to be tubed units. The suspension and tyres configuration indicates that Bear 650 will be capable of handling mild to moderate off-road tracks.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 has minimalistic, neo-retro aesthetics. With the classic scrambler format, the bike can attract a broad segment of users. Some of the key highlights include all-LED lighting, circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, braced handlebar for off-road tracks, new mudguards, upswept exhaust, a slightly rising seat and oval race-style number boards.

Design of the footpegs and levers complement the bike’s rugged character. The two-into-one exhaust setup with perforated heat shield is something entirely new for a Royal Enfield bike. This is similar to the popular scramblers of the 1960s. Bear 650 will be using a circular TFT instrument screen, the same as seen with Himalayan 450 and recently launched Guerrilla 450. Users will be able to access a range of app-based features including full map navigation.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 – Performance

Powering Royal Enfield Bear 650 will be the 648cc, inline twin cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC engine. It generates 47 PS and 52.3 Nm, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Although the engine is the same as other 650cc bikes from Royal Enfield, Bear 650 can deliver a higher power-to-weight ratio with its lightweight profile.

The bike has minimal body panelling, a two-into-one exhaust and short tail section and fender. All these will help enhance overall performance. In the company’s lineup, Bear 650 will be positioned above the 650 twins and below the Super Meteor 650.