Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Battalion Black Launched – More Retro Than Before!

For this new colour option of Battalion Black, Royal Enfield has also focused on enhancing the bike’s retro profile with a new seat

One of the popular 350cc bikes, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has received a new colour option of Battalion Black. With this addition, users can now choose from a total of five black shades. The other shades in the palette are Standard Black, Standard Maroon, Black Gold, Military Black, Military Red, and Military SilverRed and Military SilverBlack.

Bullet 350 Battalion Black – What’s new?

Among the black shades available for Bullet 350, the most affordable is the Military Black. In terms of purely the colour code, there doesn’t seem to be any difference between the Military Black and the new Battalion Black. However, the latter gets some updates, focused primarily on improving the bike’s retro aesthetics.

One can notice the change in the seat design, something that was seen with the earlier generations of Bullet motorcycles. Bullet 350 Battalion Black has a lower seat height and improved lumbar support for the rider. This retro seat design was originally seen with the 500cc Bullet launched in 1989.

From the rider’s perspective, this seat design can be more comfortable for longer journeys. It appears that Royal Enfield is targeting users who may like the retro feel of old Bullet models. This seat design was also seen with 350 Bullet Machismo (1990), Bullet Electra 350 (2002) and Bullet 500 (2013).

New Bullet 350 launched last year has a relatively modern seat design. It can be comfier, but the retro feel seems to be missing. Another update with the new Bullet 350 Battalion Black model is a polygonal tail lamp. All other colour variants of Bullet 350 have a circular tail lamp. The refreshed tail lamp is another reminder of the bike’s rich history. With the first model produced in 1932, Bullet 350 is the world’s oldest motorcycle in continuous production.

Improved visuals

Bullet 350 Battalion Black has chrome accents on the headlamp unit, suspension, turn signals and handlebar. The brake and clutch levers, exhaust pipe, crankcase and wire spoke wheels are in chrome finish. This presents an exciting contrast that is visually appealing. The rear-view mirrors are blacked-out, which is another distinct feature of the Battalion Black model.

Bullet 350 new black model has 3D badging on the fuel tank and side panels. The bike also gets golden pinstriping on the fuel tank, both on the sides and top section. In terms of performance, there are no changes to the new Battalion Black model. Bullet 350 gets power from a 349cc, single cylinder air-oil cooled engine. It generates 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Bullet 350 Battalion Black has front disc and rear drum brakes, with single channel ABS. Higher variants of Bullet 350 are offered with dual disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. Royal Enfield is also working on a new 650cc Bullet. It is expected to go on sale as the Bullet 650 Twin. Test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months and launch is expected next year.