Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Forest Green Colour Option Re-Launched In India

Royal Enfield currently has three products in the 350cc category including Meteor 350, Classic 350 and Bullet 350

Royal Enfield launched the BS6 compliant Bullet 350 almost a year back. Offered in two trims- Standard and ES (Electric Start), Bullet 350 has been the longest running motorcycle in the world which has been in production since 1932. The Standard trim is offered in three colour options- Black, Phoenix Black and Silver.

Now, the Chennai-based bikemaker has reintroduced Forest Green colour option on its entry-level motorcycle after a brief spell of absence. The ES variant is still available with Royal Blue, Jet Black and Regal Red colour options. No mechanical or styling updates have been introduced on the bike.

Design

Forest Green colour option has been made available at a price of Rs 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom). Design elements of the bike include an exhaust pipe and muffler laced with chrome, circular headlight with chrome surround, single-piece seat, single-piece tubular handlebar, rectangular taillamp, chrome turn indicator housings and mirrors, etc.

Mechanical Details

Coming to its hardware setup, it is built on a single downtube frame which is suspended on 35mm telescopic forks at front and five-step adjustable preload twin-shock absorbers at rear. Stopping power comes from a 2-Piston caliper with a 280 mm disc brake at front and 153 mm drum brake at front and assisted by single-channel ABS. The bike rides on 19-inch spoked wheels wrapped around by tubed tyres.

Bullet 350 draws its powers from a 346cc single-cylinder air-cooled UCE engine which generates 19.2 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. This unit is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 37 kmpl.

However, in the coming time, this powertrain is set to be replaced by the new 349cc single-cylinder unit which made its debut in Meteor 350 a few months back. The new engine generates an output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

Upcoming motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s armoury

After an update, the Bullet will also be underpinned by the new J platform which will form the base for all future Royal Enfield 350cc models. The brand is expected to feature at least four products in the 350cc retro classic motorcycle category. This includes Meteor 350, Classic 350, Bullet 350 and Hunter 350 which was recently spied testing.

Like most other automotive brands in India, Royal Enfield too underwent a lull period for nearly two years. However, things have started to show promise post Covid-19 induced lockdown with an increase in demand for personal mobility. The company announced a few months back that it will launch four models every year for the next seven years in order to solidify its position in the mid-displacement category of motorcycles.