Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Accessories Revealed – Touring Friendly

Royal Enfield has been steadily expanding its 650cc portfolio to include new offerings. The aim is also to bring in more of its Heritage nameplates into the 650cc ecosystem. After the Classic 650, the latest entrant into the 650cc lineup is Bullet 650, which made its India debut at Motoverse 2025 in Goa last month.

Bullet 650 was only unveiled at Motoverse even though the speculations were for a launch. At the same event, Royal Enfield also showcased an accessorised version of Bullet 650 with a host of add-ons. Let’s check them out.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Accessories

Bullet 650 is the latest addition to Royal Enfield’s popular 650cc lineup. It debuted at Motoverse 2025 in Goa last month. Royal Enfield is planning to launch Bullet 650 in India some time in 2026 and take the Bullet nameplate legacy to a new chapter. Most of the specs and features of Bullet 650 have been revealed.

At the Motoverse 2025, there was an accessorised version of Royal Enfield Bullet 650 showcased alongside the standard model. These curated accessories for Bullet 650 can be shared with other bikes in Royal Enfield Genuine Accessories catalogue.

The most notable among these accessories are

1. Auxiliary Lamps – Bullet 650 is sharing a similar circular LED headlights as other RE bikes, which do not offer the required illumination. These auxiliary lights accessory offered with Bullet 650 could potentially fix that.

2. Soft Saddle Bags – Further aiding touring experience for prospective buyers, Bullet 650 can be accessorised with soft saddle bags with Royal Enfield badging.

3. Deluxe Touring Seat – Bullet 650 gets the hallmark single-piece seat, but buyers can opt for a deluxe touring seat for more comfort.

4. Pillion Backrest – To pamper pillions, Royal Enfield is offering pillion backrest as an optional accessory which will improve back support.

5. Engine Guard – A chrome finished engine guard can be opted for Bullet 650 to protect the motorcycle during falls. Engine Guards sort of becomes a necessity to mount auxiliary lights too.

6. Sump Guard – To protect underbelly of Bullet 650, Royal Enfield is offering an engine sump guard accessory with RE logo. It is an aluminium piece with a matte Silver finish.

7. Fat Footrest – Another touring-friendly accessory showcased with Bullet 650 was fat footrests which are very accommodating and comfort oriented.

8. ORVMs – The last accessory displayed with Bullet 650 at Motoverse 2025 was a more premium ORVM. It looks better than stock ones, while retaining the same circular shape.